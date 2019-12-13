Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

 
Close
Badge

Sri Lanka

282-6  (91.5 ov)

Sri Lanka are 282 for 6

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka frustrated as rain wrecks day three in Rawalpindi

Umpire Richard Kettleborough takes the ball from Pakistan's Shan Masood after bad light stops the first Test

Pakistan's first Test at home in over a decade is heading for a draw after rain and bad light wiped out almost the entire third day's play against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The weather-hit opening Test also lost overs on the first two days so Sri Lanka have yet to finish their first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Only 5.2 overs of play was possible on day three in which time Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score to reach 282-6.

Dhananjaya de Silva resumed the day unbeaten on 72 and added 15 to his tally before the umpires decided the light was not sufficient for play to continue. Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end.

The two-match series marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Dec 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne lbw Afridi 59
B.O.P. Fernando c Sohail b Shah 40
B.K.G. Mendis c Rizwan b Shinwari 10
A.D. Mathews c Shafiq b Shah 31
L.D. Chandimal b Abbas 2
D.M. de Silva Not out 87
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Azam b Afridi 33
M.D.K. Perera Not out 6
Extras 3nb, 5b, 6lb 14
Total 91.5 Overs 282 - 6
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 24 9 56 1
S.S. Afridi 22 7 58 2
U.K. Shinwari 15 4 54 1
N. Shah 24.5 5 83 2
H. Sohail 3 0 12 0
Masood 1 1 0 0
Shafiq 2 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

