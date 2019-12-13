Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan's first Test at home in over a decade is heading for a draw after rain and bad light wiped out almost the entire third day's play against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The weather-hit opening Test also lost overs on the first two days so Sri Lanka have yet to finish their first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Only 5.2 overs of play was possible on day three in which time Sri Lanka added 19 runs to their overnight score to reach 282-6.

Dhananjaya de Silva resumed the day unbeaten on 72 and added 15 to his tally before the umpires decided the light was not sufficient for play to continue. Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end.

The two-match series marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.