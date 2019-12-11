Cricket Match
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
137-4 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|137-4 (50.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 137 for 4
Sri Lanka 1st Innings137-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|lbw Afridi
|59
|110
|9
|0
|53.64
|B.O.P. Fernando
|c Sohail b Shah
|40
|81
|6
|1
|49.38
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Rizwan b Shinwari
|10
|47
|1
|0
|21.28
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|14
|39
|2
|0
|35.90
|L.D. Chandimal
|b Abbas
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|3
|18
|0
|0
|16.67
|Extras
|2nb, 5b, 2lb
|9
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|137
Fall of Wickets
- 96 Karunaratne 30.1ov
- 109 Fernando 35.3ov
- 120 Mendis 41.6ov
- 127 Chandimal 44.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Abbas
|16
|4
|46
|1
|2.88
|S.S. Afridi
|13
|4
|28
|1
|2.15
|U.K. Shinwari
|9
|3
|22
|1
|2.44
|N. Shah
|11
|3
|25
|1
|2.27
|H. Sohail
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th - 15th Dec 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
49.6
Shaheen Afridi to Angelo Mathews. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
Tea in Rawalpindi. The two sessions so far couldn't be more different. Sri Lanka built a solid platform in the morning, but Pakistan have completely broken that down now, ripping out the top order, and putting themselves in the driving seat. One wicket for each of the seamers, who have put in a real effort this afternoon. An important evening coming up for both sides.
49.5
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali.
-
49.4
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
49.3
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
49.2
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
49.1
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
48.6
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
48.5
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.4
FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. A boundary to release the pressure. Mathews comes forward, and thumps a drive past the dive of mid on for four.
-
48.3
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
48.2
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
48.1
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
47.6
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
47.5
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
47.4
Shaheen Afridi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.4
No ball Shaheen Afridi to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
-
47.3
Shaheen Afridi to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
47.2
Shaheen Afridi to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.1
Shaheen Afridi to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
46.6
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
Pakistan have been brilliant in this session. Probing, threatening, and Sri Lanka haven't been able to cope.
-
46.5
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
46.4
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.3
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.2
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
46.1
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.
45.6
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
45.5
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
45.4
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
45.3
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
45.2
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
45.1
Usman Shinwari to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
44.6
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
44.5
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
44.4
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
44.3
Mohammad Abbas to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Abbas.
-
44.2
OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Abbas to Dinesh Chandimal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to. What a peach from Abbas! Unplayable really. Chandimal plays down the line, it jags away off the deck, and slides past the outside edge. The off stump gets pegged back, and that's Pakistan's fourth of the session. Brilliant bowling.
44.1
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
43.6
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
43.5
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.4
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
43.3
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.2
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
43.1
Usman Shinwari to Dinesh Chandimal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
42.6
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
42.5
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.
-
42.4
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bottom edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
42.3
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
42.2
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
42.1
FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Tentative again from Mathews. Angled bat, edge found, but it scurries away past the slips for four.
41.6
OUT! Caught. Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Rizwan. Shinwari has deserved that. A first test wicket for him. Round the wicket, shaping it away from the right hander, and Mendis goes feeling for this away from the body. Played with hard hands, and a healthy edge carries through to the keeper with ease. A typical dismissal for Kusal. Sri Lanka in trouble now.
-
41.5
Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
41.4
Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.3
Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
41.2
Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
41.1
Usman Shinwari to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
40.6
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
Accurate stuff from the Pakistani bowlers. It's looking a little dark at the ground currently. The floodlights have been on for most of the day, but it is fine to continue.
-
40.5
Mohammad Abbas to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
40.4
Mohammad Abbas to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
40.3
Mohammad Abbas to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
40.2
Mohammad Abbas to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
40.1
Mohammad Abbas to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.