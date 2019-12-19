Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Seamer Lahiru Kumara and spinner Lasith Embuldeniya took four wickets each to earn Sri Lanka an early advantage over Pakistan on day one of the second Test, in Karachi.

Kumara (4-49) and Embuldeniya (4-71) combined to help bundle the hosts out for 191 despite half-centuries from Asad Shafiq (63) and Babar Azam (60).

Opener Abid Ali (38) was the only other batsman to reach double figures after captain Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 64-3 in their first innings at the close of the day's play as Pakistan's attack fought back well.

Oshada Fernando was the first to fall to Pakistan's young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for four while captain Dimuth Karunaratne was out for 25, dragging Mohammad Abbas on to his stumps.

Abbas also dismissed Kusal Mendis for 13, leaving former skipper Angelo Mathews, unbeaten on eight, and nightwatchman Embuldeniya to take Sri Lanka to stumps.

Earlier, left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando gave Sri Lanka a brilliant start by sending back Pakistan opener Shan Masood and Azhar, who has not scored a fifty since his 134 against New Zealand in December, 2018, in the space of three deliveries.

Azam added 55 with Abid for the third wicket and another 62 for the fourth with Shafiq to steady the innings for Pakistan.

Left-arm spinner Embuldeniya, who came into the side for injured fast bowler Kasun Rajitha, had Babar stumped and also took the wickets of Harish Sohail and tailenders Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi to wrap up the innings.

Kumara bowled at a brisk pace during the entire day and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Shah in consecutive deliveries to add to the wicket of Abid.

Shafiq fell in a soft fashion when he top-edged Kumara to fine leg to fall for 63, ending Pakistan's hopes of posting a score in excess of 200.