Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal's half-century helped Sri Lanka earn an 80-run lead over Pakistan on day two of the second Test before the hosts hit back in Karachi.

SCORECARD

Chandimal (74) formed partnerships of 67 and 51 with Dhananjaya de Silva (32) and Dilruwan Perera (48) respectively to help Sri Lanka post 271 all out.

Pakistan, dismissed for 191 in the first innings, cruised to 57-0 with openers Abid Ali (32) and Shan Masood (21) countering Sri Lanka well.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi (5-77) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammad Abbas returned 4-55 to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-300 total and keep the hosts in the contest.

Resuming on 64-3, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batsmen cheaply.

Abbas fired two bouncers at Lasith Embuldeniya before dismissing the nightwatchman with a slower delivery and Afridi accounted for Angelo Mathews who was caught behind for 13.

Chandimal added 67 runs with de Silva, who made 32 before fluffing his pull shot against Afridi.

Chandimal hit a four off Abbas to bring up his fifty and put Sri Lanka ahead but a century eluded him.

The right-hander, who hit 10 boundaries, perished at backward point trying to play a cut shot off spinner Haris Sohail.

Perera, who was hit on the helmet grill by an Afridi delivery, battled on defiantly before falling to the same bowler who claimed the last two Sri Lankan wickets in three deliveries.