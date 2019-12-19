Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

145-4 (44.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

 

Pakistan are 145 for 4

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 145-4 (44.3 ov)
Pakistan are 145 for 4

Pakistan 1st Innings145-4

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.M. Khan b Fernando 5 15 1 0 33.33
A. Ali lbw Kumara 38 66 7 1 57.58
A. Ali (c) b Fernando 0 2 0 0 0.00
M.B. Azam s Dickwella b Embuldeniya 60 96 8 1 62.50
A. Shafiq Not out 32 75 2 0 42.67
H. Sohail Not out 8 13 0 1 61.54
Extras 2lb 2
Total 44.3 Overs, 4 wkts 145
To Bat: 
M. Rizwan,
Y. Shah,
M. Abbas,
N. Shah,
S.S. Afridi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 10 Khan 6.1ov
  2. 10 Ali 6.3ov
  3. 65 Ali 20.3ov
  4. 127 Azam 39.5ov
Sri Lanka Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.V.T. Fernando 13 3 31 2 2.38
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 12 4 32 1 2.67
F.D.M. Karunaratne 1 0 11 0 11.00
L. Embuldeniya 12.5 2 50 1 3.90
Perera 5 0 17 0 3.40

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Dec 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 19, 2019 9:09am

    44.3

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

    44.2

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    44.1

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

    43.6

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock ball half volley, to leg no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

    43.5

    SIX! Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Taken Haris a few balls to get used to the surface, but he dances down the track and makes good contact

    43.4

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Not seen much of the sweep shot today, but Shafiq uses it this time to good effect

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Arm length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock ball half volley, off stump no foot movement working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Arm length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.

  •  

    APPEAL! Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dickwella, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Fernando, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.

    OUT! Stumped. Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump down the track defending, missed to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella. The bowling change works and it's a beauty from Embuldeniya. Flight followed by a bit of dip, Babar is drawn down the track and is stumped for the first time in test cricket. Important breakthrough for Sri Lanka

    39.4

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Arm ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Short, down leg side no foot movement hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    FOUR! Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Bit of width from Perera and Babar latches onto it for another boundary

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Mendis.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Embuldeniya.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.

  •  

    Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run. Things ticking along nicely for Pakistan now and the fifty partnership comes up

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.

Full Commentary