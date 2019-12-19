Cricket Match
Pakistan
145-4 (44.3 ov)
Sri Lanka
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pakistan 1st
|145-4 (44.3 ov)
|Pakistan are 145 for 4
Pakistan 1st Innings145-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|b Fernando
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|A. Ali
|lbw Kumara
|38
|66
|7
|1
|57.58
|A. Ali (c)
|b Fernando
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.B. Azam
|s Dickwella b Embuldeniya
|60
|96
|8
|1
|62.50
|A. Shafiq
|Not out
|32
|75
|2
|0
|42.67
|H. Sohail
|Not out
|8
|13
|0
|1
|61.54
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|44.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|145
- To Bat:
- M. Rizwan,
- Y. Shah,
- M. Abbas,
- N. Shah,
- S.S. Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Khan 6.1ov
- 10 Ali 6.3ov
- 65 Ali 20.3ov
- 127 Azam 39.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.V.T. Fernando
|13
|3
|31
|2
|2.38
|C.B.R.L.S. Kumara
|12
|4
|32
|1
|2.67
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|L. Embuldeniya
|12.5
|2
|50
|1
|3.90
|Perera
|5
|0
|17
|0
|3.40
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 23rd Dec 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- National Stadium, Dhaka
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza
Live Commentary
-
44.3
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
44.2
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
44.1
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
43.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock ball half volley, to leg no foot movement working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
43.5
SIX! Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Taken Haris a few balls to get used to the surface, but he dances down the track and makes good contact
-
43.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
43.3
FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Not seen much of the sweep shot today, but Shafiq uses it this time to good effect
-
43.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
42.6
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
42.5
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
42.4
Dilruwan Perera to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
42.3
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.
-
42.2
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
42.1
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
41.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Arm length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
41.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock ball half volley, off stump no foot movement working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Mathews.
-
41.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
41.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
41.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Asad Shafiq. Arm length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
41.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.
-
40.6
APPEAL! Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dickwella, appeal made for Caught.
-
40.5
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
40.4
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
40.3
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
40.2
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
40.1
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Fernando, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
39.6
Lasith Embuldeniya to Haris Sohail. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
39.5
OUT! Stumped. Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump down the track defending, missed to wicketkeeper, by Dickwella. The bowling change works and it's a beauty from Embuldeniya. Flight followed by a bit of dip, Babar is drawn down the track and is stumped for the first time in test cricket. Important breakthrough for Sri Lanka
-
39.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
39.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
39.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
39.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Babar Azam. Arm ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
38.6
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
38.5
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
38.4
Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
38.3
Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Short, down leg side no foot movement hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
38.2
Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
38.1
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
37.6
FOUR! Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Bit of width from Perera and Babar latches onto it for another boundary
-
37.5
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Mendis.
-
37.4
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
37.3
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
37.2
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
37.1
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
36.6
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chandimal.
-
36.5
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
36.4
Vishwa Fernando to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
36.3
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chandimal.
-
36.2
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
36.1
Vishwa Fernando to Asad Shafiq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
35.6
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run. Things ticking along nicely for Pakistan now and the fifty partnership comes up
-
35.5
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
35.4
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
35.3
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
35.2
Dilruwan Perera to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
35.1
Dilruwan Perera to Asad Shafiq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.