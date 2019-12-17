Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

125

Result
Badge

England

154-4

England Women win by 29 runs

Pakistan vs England

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 125All out (18.4 ov)
England 1st 154-4 (20.0 ov)
England Women win by 29 runs

Pakistan 1st Innings125 All out

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.B. Khan c Wilson b Davies 0 1 0 0 0.00
J.K. Wadood b Davies 0 3 0 0 0.00
B. Maroof (c) c Sciver b Shrubsole 60 58 5 0 103.45
O. Sohail c Sciver b Ecclestone 21 14 2 1 150.00
N.R. Dar lbw Ecclestone 0 2 0 0 0.00
I. Javed b Ecclestone 1 4 0 0 25.00
A. Riaz c&b Glenn 5 5 1 0 100.00
S. Nawaz c Ecclestone b Sciver 22 24 3 0 91.67
D. Baig b Sciver 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.A. Shah run out (Glenn) 0 1 0 0 0.00
A. Amin Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 8w, 4b, 3lb 16
Total All Out, 18.4 Overs 125

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Khan 0.1ov
  2. 1 Wadood 0.5ov
  3. 47 Sohail 5.4ov
  4. 47 Dar 5.6ov
  5. 54 Javed 7.5ov
  6. 61 Riaz 8.6ov
  7. 121 Nawaz 17.3ov
  8. 124 Baig 17.6ov
  9. 125 Shah 18.2ov
  10. 125 Maroof 18.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
F.R. Davies 3 0 18 2 6.00
Shrubsole 2.4 0 15 1 5.63
Brunt 3 0 27 0 9.00
S. Ecclestone 3 0 21 3 7.00
S. Glenn 4 0 25 1 6.25
N.R. Sciver 3 0 12 2 4.00

England 1st Innings154-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones b Shah 53 39 10 0 135.90
D.N. Wyatt c&b Dar 6 6 1 0 100.00
T.T. Beaumont c Khan b Amin 30 29 3 1 103.45
N.R. Sciver Not out 34 29 1 1 117.24
K.H. Brunt c Shah b Dar 18 12 2 0 150.00
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 13 5 3 0 260.00
Extras 0
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 154
To Bat: 
F.C. Wilson,
S. Ecclestone,
F.R. Davies,
S. Glenn,
A. Shrubsole

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Wyatt 3.2ov
  2. 78 Jones 10.3ov
  3. 108 Beaumont 15.3ov
  4. 140 Brunt 18.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
D. Baig 3 0 26 0 8.67
A. Amin 4 0 31 1 7.75
N.R. Dar 4 0 30 2 7.50
A. Riaz 2 0 26 0 13.00
S.A. Shah 4 0 21 1 5.25
Maroof 3 0 20 0 6.67

Match Details

Date
17th Dec 2019
Toss
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Umpires
G Kazmi, K Mahmood
TV Umpire
V Kalidas
Match Referee
M Javed
Reserve Umpire
Z Taha