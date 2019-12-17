Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Pakistan
125
Result
England
154-4
England Women win by 29 runs
Pakistan 1st Innings125 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.B. Khan
|c Wilson b Davies
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.K. Wadood
|b Davies
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|B. Maroof (c)
|c Sciver b Shrubsole
|60
|58
|5
|0
|103.45
|O. Sohail
|c Sciver b Ecclestone
|21
|14
|2
|1
|150.00
|N.R. Dar
|lbw Ecclestone
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|I. Javed
|b Ecclestone
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|A. Riaz
|c&b Glenn
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|S. Nawaz
|c Ecclestone b Sciver
|22
|24
|3
|0
|91.67
|D. Baig
|b Sciver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.A. Shah
|run out (Glenn)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Amin
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 4b, 3lb
|16
|Total
|All Out, 18.4 Overs
|125
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Khan 0.1ov
- 1 Wadood 0.5ov
- 47 Sohail 5.4ov
- 47 Dar 5.6ov
- 54 Javed 7.5ov
- 61 Riaz 8.6ov
- 121 Nawaz 17.3ov
- 124 Baig 17.6ov
- 125 Shah 18.2ov
- 125 Maroof 18.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|F.R. Davies
|3
|0
|18
|2
|6.00
|Shrubsole
|2.4
|0
|15
|1
|5.63
|Brunt
|3
|0
|27
|0
|9.00
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|21
|3
|7.00
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|12
|2
|4.00
England 1st Innings154-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|b Shah
|53
|39
|10
|0
|135.90
|D.N. Wyatt
|c&b Dar
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100.00
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Khan b Amin
|30
|29
|3
|1
|103.45
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|34
|29
|1
|1
|117.24
|K.H. Brunt
|c Shah b Dar
|18
|12
|2
|0
|150.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|13
|5
|3
|0
|260.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|154
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Wyatt 3.2ov
- 78 Jones 10.3ov
- 108 Beaumont 15.3ov
- 140 Brunt 18.6ov
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Dec 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
- Umpires
- G Kazmi, K Mahmood
- TV Umpire
- V Kalidas
- Match Referee
- M Javed
- Reserve Umpire
- Z Taha