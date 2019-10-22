Scotland vs Namibia

Scotland lost to Namibia by 24 runs as their topsy-turvy T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign continued in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Saltires had bounced back from a shock two-run defeat to Singapore in their opening game with successive victories, a 31-run win over Kenya and a narrow four-run success over Papua New Guinea.

But they were thumped by Namibia after stumbling to 135-8 in reply to the African side's 159-6 as they suffered a second defeat of the competition and their opponents claimed a first win.

Scotland had recovered from the early exits of Craig Wallace (0) and George Munsey (11), reaching 67-2 in the 11th over through Calum MacLeod (39) and stand-in skipper Richie Berrington (23).

However, when Berrington - captaining the side with regular leader Kyle Coetzer missing out through dehydration - fell to Christoffel Viljoen (2-24), Scotland's innings unravelled.

Berrington's men lost six wickets for 40 runs and although Safyaan Sharif (17no off 10) and Josh Davey (12no off 8) had some fun, Scotland fell well short - left-arm quick Jan Frylinck the pick of the Namibia attack with 2-15.

Scotland had earlier surrendered a strong position with the ball as Namibia plundered 59 runs from the final five overs having been 100-4 after 15.

JJ Smit slammed four sixes in a 22-ball 43, while captain Merwe Erasmus scored 37 and Craig Williams 31.

Scotland, who must finish in the top four in Group A to keep alive their hopes of reaching next year's T20 World Cup, next play Bermuda on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.20pm.