Day 1 of 1
Badge

Scotland

135-8
Result
Badge

Namibia

159-6

Namibia win by 24 runs

Scotland vs Namibia

Scotland suffer defeat to Namibia in T20 World Cup Qualifier

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer misses out due to dehydration

Calum MacLeod top scored with 39 in Scotland's defeat ti Namibia

Scotland lost to Namibia by 24 runs as their topsy-turvy T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign continued in Dubai on Tuesday.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The Saltires had bounced back from a shock two-run defeat to Singapore in their opening game with successive victories, a 31-run win over Kenya and a narrow four-run success over Papua New Guinea.

But they were thumped by Namibia after stumbling to 135-8 in reply to the African side's 159-6 as they suffered a second defeat of the competition and their opponents claimed a first win.

Live ICC World T20 Qualifiers

Scotland vs Bermuda

October 24, 2019, 4:20pm


Scotland had recovered from the early exits of Craig Wallace (0) and George Munsey (11), reaching 67-2 in the 11th over through Calum MacLeod (39) and stand-in skipper Richie Berrington (23).

However, when Berrington - captaining the side with regular leader Kyle Coetzer missing out through dehydration - fell to Christoffel Viljoen (2-24), Scotland's innings unravelled.

Berrington's men lost six wickets for 40 runs and although Safyaan Sharif (17no off 10) and Josh Davey (12no off 8) had some fun, Scotland fell well short - left-arm quick Jan Frylinck the pick of the Namibia attack with 2-15.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer was absent due to dehydration

Scotland had earlier surrendered a strong position with the ball as Namibia plundered 59 runs from the final five overs having been 100-4 after 15.

JJ Smit slammed four sixes in a 22-ball 43, while captain Merwe Erasmus scored 37 and Craig Williams 31.

Scotland, who must finish in the top four in Group A to keep alive their hopes of reaching next year's T20 World Cup, next play Bermuda on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.20pm.

Match Details

Date
22nd Oct 2019
Toss
Namibia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
S J Nogajski, C M Brown

scotland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.G. Munsey run out (Davin) 11
C.D. Wallace b Shikongo 0
C.S. MacLeod c Viljoen b Frylinck 39
R.D. Berrington c Frylinck b Viljoen 23
M.A. Leask c Smit b Frylinck 8
M.H. Cross c Erasmus b Smit 9
T.B. Sole c Erasmus b Scholtz 1
M.R.J. Watt c Baard b Viljoen 4
S. Sharif Not out 17
J.H. Davey Not out 12
Extras 6w, 5lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs 135 - 8
Full Batting Card

namibia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B. Shikongo 1 0 11 1
J.N. Frylinck 4 0 15 2
J.J. Smit 4 0 31 1
C. Viljoen 4 0 24 2
B.M. Scholtz 4 0 28 1
C.G. Williams 3 0 21 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK