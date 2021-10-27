Cricket Match
Scotland
6-3 (3.0 ov)
Namibia
Scotland vs Namibia
|Scotland 1st
|6-3 (3.0 ov)
|Scotland are 6 for 3 with 17.0 overs left
Scotland 1st Innings6-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.G. Munsey
|b Trumpelmann
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.H. Cross
|Not out
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|C.S. MacLeod
|c Green b Trumpelmann
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.D. Berrington (c)
|lbw Trumpelmann
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.D. Wallace
|Not out
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|3.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|6
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Munsey 0.1ov
- 2 MacLeod 0.3ov
- 2 Berrington 0.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R. Trumpelmann
|1.2
|0
|2
|3
|1.50
|J.N. Frylinck
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
Live Commentary
-
2.6
Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
2.5
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Ya France.
-
2.4
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
2.3
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
2.2
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.
-
2.1
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.
-
1.6
Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
1.5
Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.4
APPEAL! Jan Frylinck to Craig Wallace. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Erasmus, fielded by van Lingen, appeal made for Run Out.
-
1.3
Jan Frylinck to Craig Wallace. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
1.2
Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.
-
1.1
Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
0.6
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
0.5
Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
0.4
OUT! L.B.W. Ruben Trumpelmann to Richard Berrington. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad.
-
0.3
OUT! Caught. Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge, caught by Green.
-
0.3
Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
0.2
Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.2
Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. OUT! Bowled. Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, bottom edge. An early strike for Namibia.