Day 1 of 1
Badge

Scotland

6-3 (3.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Namibia

 

Scotland are 6 for 3 with 17.0 overs left

Scotland vs Namibia

SUMMARY
Scotland 1st 6-3 (3.0 ov)
Scotland 1st Innings6-3

scotland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.G. Munsey b Trumpelmann 0 1 0 0 0.00
M.H. Cross Not out 1 5 0 0 20.00
C.S. MacLeod c Green b Trumpelmann 0 2 0 0 0.00
R.D. Berrington (c) lbw Trumpelmann 0 1 0 0 0.00
C.D. Wallace Not out 2 9 0 0 22.22
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 3.0 Overs, 3 wkts 6
To Bat: 
M.A. Leask,
C.N. Greaves,
M.R.J. Watt,
J.H. Davey,
S. Sharif,
B.T.J. Wheal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Munsey 0.1ov
  2. 2 MacLeod 0.3ov
  3. 2 Berrington 0.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Namibia Bowling
O M R W Econ
R. Trumpelmann 1.2 0 2 3 1.50
J.N. Frylinck 1 0 2 0 2.00

Match Details

Date
27th Oct 2021
Toss
Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
A T Holdstock, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 27, 2021 3:18pm

    2.6

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Matthew Cross. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Green.

    2.5

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Ya France.

    2.4

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williams.

    2.3

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

    2.2

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.

    2.1

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.

    1.6

    Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Williams.

    1.5

    Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.

    1.4

    APPEAL! Jan Frylinck to Craig Wallace. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Erasmus, fielded by van Lingen, appeal made for Run Out.

    1.3

    Jan Frylinck to Craig Wallace. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Williams.

    1.2

    Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.

    1.1

    Jan Frylinck to Matthew Cross. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

    0.6

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.

    0.5

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Craig Wallace. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Green.

  • 0.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Ruben Trumpelmann to Richard Berrington. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad.

  • 0.3

    OUT! Caught. Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge, caught by Green.

    0.3

    Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Green.

    0.2

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

    0.2

    Wide Ruben Trumpelmann to Calum MacLeod. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Green.

  • 0.1

    NEW BALL. OUT! Bowled. Ruben Trumpelmann to George Munsey. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, bottom edge. An early strike for Namibia.

Full Commentary