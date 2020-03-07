Cricket Match
Day 1 of 3
SLC XI
Close
England
316 (85.3 ov)
England are 316 all out
SLC XI vs England
|England 1st
|316All out (85.3 ov)
|England are 316 all out
England 1st Innings316 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|b Samarakoon
|43
|45
|9
|0
|95.56
|D.P. Sibley
|lbw Anjula
|14
|41
|2
|0
|34.15
|J.L. Denly
|c Sarathchandra b Gamage
|32
|54
|6
|0
|59.26
|J.E. Root (c)
|lbw Anjula
|78
|93
|9
|0
|83.87
|B.A. Stokes
|c&b Gamage
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|O.J.D. Pope
|c Sarathchandra b Karunaratne
|8
|14
|2
|0
|57.14
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Samarakoon
|79
|159
|5
|1
|49.69
|K.K. Jennings
|lbw Kaushal
|19
|47
|2
|0
|40.43
|B.T. Foakes
|Not out
|27
|47
|2
|0
|57.45
|S.M. Curran
|lbw Pushpakumara
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|C.R. Woakes
|c Sarathchandra b Samarakoon
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 4b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|All Out, 85.3 Overs
|316
Fall of Wickets
- 52 Sibley 13.1ov
- 69 Crawley 16.1ov
- 124 Denly 28.5ov
- 128 Stokes 30.1ov
- 142 Pope 34.1ov
- 197 Root 50.6ov
- 258 Jennings 68.4ov
- 312 Buttler 83.3ov
- 315 Curran 84.2ov
- 316 Woakes 85.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.T. Gamage
|11
|1
|41
|2
|3.73
|C. Karunaratne
|9
|3
|23
|1
|2.56
|P.M. Pushpakumara
|15
|2
|45
|1
|3.00
|S.M.L.D. Samarakoon
|11.3
|1
|63
|3
|5.48
|K. Anjula
|11
|3
|43
|2
|3.91
|D.S. Tillakaratne
|18
|1
|51
|0
|2.83
|P.H.T. Kaushal
|10
|0
|42
|1
|4.20
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 10th Mar 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Free Trade Sports Complex
- Umpires
- A G Dissanayake, R A Kottahachchi