Day 1 of 3
Badge

SLC XI

 

Close
Badge

England

316  (85.3 ov)

England are 316 all out

SLC XI vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 316All out (85.3 ov)
England 1st Innings316 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley b Samarakoon 43 45 9 0 95.56
D.P. Sibley lbw Anjula 14 41 2 0 34.15
J.L. Denly c Sarathchandra b Gamage 32 54 6 0 59.26
J.E. Root (c) lbw Anjula 78 93 9 0 83.87
B.A. Stokes c&b Gamage 3 5 0 0 60.00
O.J.D. Pope c Sarathchandra b Karunaratne 8 14 2 0 57.14
J.C. Buttler lbw Samarakoon 79 159 5 1 49.69
K.K. Jennings lbw Kaushal 19 47 2 0 40.43
B.T. Foakes Not out 27 47 2 0 57.45
S.M. Curran lbw Pushpakumara 3 4 0 0 75.00
C.R. Woakes c Sarathchandra b Samarakoon 0 5 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 1w, 4b, 4lb 10
Total All Out, 85.3 Overs 316

Fall of Wickets

  1. 52 Sibley 13.1ov
  2. 69 Crawley 16.1ov
  3. 124 Denly 28.5ov
  4. 128 Stokes 30.1ov
  5. 142 Pope 34.1ov
  6. 197 Root 50.6ov
  7. 258 Jennings 68.4ov
  8. 312 Buttler 83.3ov
  9. 315 Curran 84.2ov
  10. 316 Woakes 85.3ov
SLC XI Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.T. Gamage 11 1 41 2 3.73
C. Karunaratne 9 3 23 1 2.56
P.M. Pushpakumara 15 2 45 1 3.00
S.M.L.D. Samarakoon 11.3 1 63 3 5.48
K. Anjula 11 3 43 2 3.91
D.S. Tillakaratne 18 1 51 0 2.83
P.H.T. Kaushal 10 0 42 1 4.20

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Mar 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Free Trade Sports Complex
Umpires
A G Dissanayake, R A Kottahachchi