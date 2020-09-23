Somerset vs Essex

Eddie Byrom's unbeaten half-century boosted Somerset after a strong start by Essex on a rain-affected opening day of the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

Byrom's 51no helped Somerset post 119-4 on a day where only 44 overs of play was possible as Sam Cook (2-18) led an impressive bowling display under leaden skies.

Cook gave Essex the perfect start after both sides had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matter by removing Tom Lammonby lbw for a third-ball duck courtesy of an inswinger.

Somerset captain Tom Abell, who lost the toss, was just getting into his stride when he became the second victim of the day - superbly caught one-handed down the leg-side by Adam Wheater to go for 19.

At 34-2 the signs looked ominous for the batting side and they duly lost a third wicket before lunch as Cook bowled Ben Green (24 off 66 balls) through the gate.

Byrom redressed the balance before lunch a little with four boundaries off eight balls before the interval and so the arrival of rain suspending the resumption until 2.35pm was frustrating for both sides.

Porter and Cook bowled six consecutive maidens together when play did get back underway and the building pressure eventually told as George Bartlett looked to drive Porter but only succeeded in edging to Sir Alastair Cook at first slip.

Less than an hour's play was possible when another rain delay hit, with Somerset 107-4 and Byrom unbeaten on 45.

There was time after the resumption for Byrom to reach his fifty before the bad weather returned, forcing an early finish.

As part of the final, which comes nine months after Bob Willis died from Prostate Cancer, the cricket network has joined forces with Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness and support for the charity and the significant work it does.

Prostate cancer will affect one in eight men in the UK at some point in their lives, with that statistic rising to one in four for black men. It is now the most commonly-diagnosed cancer in the UK - with men aged over 45 in the 'most at-risk category' - to reinforce the need for action. Fans can donate £10 to Prostate Cancer UK by texting BOB to 70004.

This month, Prostate Cancer UK launched a new online risk checker, when men and their families can find out if they are at increased risk of the disease and what steps they can take. The checker is on the Prostate Cancer UK website: www.prostatecanceruk.org

