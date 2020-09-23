Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Somerset

119-4 (44.0 ov)
Close
Essex

 

Somerset are 119 for 4

Somerset vs Essex

Eddie Byrom's fifty bolsters Somerset against Essex on day one of Bob Willis Trophy final

Watch day two from 10.30am on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel!

Eddie Byrom struck nine fours off 85 balls in difficult conditions at Lord's

Eddie Byrom's unbeaten half-century boosted Somerset after a strong start by Essex on a rain-affected opening day of the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

Byrom's 51no helped Somerset post 119-4 on a day where only 44 overs of play was possible as Sam Cook (2-18) led an impressive bowling display under leaden skies.

Cook gave Essex the perfect start after both sides had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matter by removing Tom Lammonby lbw for a third-ball duck courtesy of an inswinger.

Sam Cook impressed with the ball for Essex, with figures of 2-38 off 18 overs with six maidens

Somerset captain Tom Abell, who lost the toss, was just getting into his stride when he became the second victim of the day - superbly caught one-handed down the leg-side by Adam Wheater to go for 19.

At 34-2 the signs looked ominous for the batting side and they duly lost a third wicket before lunch as Cook bowled Ben Green (24 off 66 balls) through the gate.

Byrom redressed the balance before lunch a little with four boundaries off eight balls before the interval and so the arrival of rain suspending the resumption until 2.35pm was frustrating for both sides.

Porter and Cook bowled six consecutive maidens together when play did get back underway and the building pressure eventually told as George Bartlett looked to drive Porter but only succeeded in edging to Sir Alastair Cook at first slip.

Less than an hour's play was possible when another rain delay hit, with Somerset 107-4 and Byrom unbeaten on 45.

There was time after the resumption for Byrom to reach his fifty before the bad weather returned, forcing an early finish.

All proceeds from the book 'Bob Willis: A Cricketer and a Gentleman' will also go towards funding cancer research

As part of the final, which comes nine months after Bob Willis died from Prostate Cancer, the cricket network has joined forces with Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness and support for the charity and the significant work it does.

Prostate cancer will affect one in eight men in the UK at some point in their lives, with that statistic rising to one in four for black men. It is now the most commonly-diagnosed cancer in the UK - with men aged over 45 in the 'most at-risk category' - to reinforce the need for action. Fans can donate £10 to Prostate Cancer UK by texting BOB to 70004.

This month, Prostate Cancer UK launched a new online risk checker, when men and their families can find out if they are at increased risk of the disease and what steps they can take. The checker is on the Prostate Cancer UK website: www.prostatecanceruk.org

Match Details

Date
23rd - 26th Sep 2020
Toss
Essex won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
R J Bailey, R J Warren

somerset BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.G.F. Green b Cook 24
T.A. Lammonby lbw Cook 0
T.B. Abell c Wheater b Beard 19
E.J. Byrom Not out 51
G.A. Bartlett c Cook b Porter 12
S.M. Davies Not out 13
Extras 0
Total 44.0 Overs 119 - 4
Full Batting Card

essex BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 14 6 33 1
S. Cook 18 6 38 2
A.P. Beard 6 1 38 1
S.R. Harmer 6 2 10 0
Full Bowling Card

