South Africa A vs England

Ollie Pope scored his first England century as the virus-hit tourists continued their preparations for the Test series against South Africa.

Pope raced from his overnight 70 to 132 in just 58 deliveries on day two of the three-day warm-up fixture against South Africa A in Benoni, having been dropped on 76.

The Surrey batsman - who notched his maiden Test fifty against New Zealand earlier this month - was finally dismissed attempting a third six, with his exit prompting England to declare on 456-7.

England's attack remained shorn of Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach due to the illness that has swept through the team, but all three spent time in the nets on Saturday afternoon in a welcome boost and could yet figure on Sunday.

James Anderson and Ben Stokes picked up a wicket apiece as South Africa reached 154-2, during a final session blighted by bad light, to trail by 302 runs, with Keegan Petersen 60 not out and Rudi Second unbeaten on 46.

Pope appears to have cemented his spot in the side for the first Test against South Africa - which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day - after becoming the second batsman in the innings, after Joe Denly (103), to score his maiden England hundred.

That could leave Jonny Bairstow as the odd man out come the first Test, although the Yorkshireman - recalled for this series after being dropped for the New Zealand tour - did chip in with 38 not out.

Bairstow and Pope put on 86 for the seventh wicket after Pope and Jos Buttler's 85-run partnership for the sixth ended when the latter was removed for 32.

England were aided by some sloppy South Africa fielding, with seven catching chances missed across the course of the tourists' innings.

Speaking on his hundred, Pope said: "I've got close a few times in warm-up games so it was a good feeling getting the first one out of the way.

"If it was in the first Test it would be even nicer, but this is about preparing for the Test and I felt really good in the middle. I've got runs under my belt and it's all about getting ready now."

