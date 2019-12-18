James Anderson picked up a wicket in his first England appearance since August and Chris Woakes struck three times as the depleted tourists got a run-out with the ball on the final day of their warm-up against a South Africa Invitational XI in Benoni.

Anderson - who limped out of the opening Ashes Test against Australia during the summer with a calf injury - sent down 11 overs for 37 runs and dismissed Kabelo Sekhukhune (65) in the hosts' 289 all out.

England's bowling resources were stretched with Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach ruled out through illness, Mark Wood continuing to recover from injury and Ben Stokes linking up with the squad late after his triumph at Sunday's Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Sekhukhune and Gerrit Snyman (79) shared a 133-run stand for the third wicket once Sam Curran (2-45) had removed openers Isma-eel Gafieldien (2) and Modiri Litheko (8) cheaply.

Anderson broke that partnership when he had Sekhukhune caught behind by Jos Buttler after lunch, before Woakes (3-48) bagged three wickets in 11 deliveries, including Snyman, as the hosts slipped from 151-2 to 175-6.

Home skipper Diego Rosier (70) became the third man from his side to pass fifty before he was castled by Matt Parkinson (2-112) - the same bowler he had earlier hit for four consecutive boundaries - while England skipper Joe Root claimed 2-21 from 13 overs.

England had made 309-4 on day one, with Dom Sibley (58), Joe Denly (60) and Root (72) notching half-centuries before retiring not out.

Root's side will play a first-class, three-day warm-up against South Africa A in Benoni from Friday before the four-Test series against South Africa gets under way in Centurion on Boxing Day.

