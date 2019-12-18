Cricket Match

Day 2 of 2
Badge

South Africa In

289
Result
Badge

England

309-4

Match Drawn

South Africa In vs England

James Anderson returns for England in South Africa warm-up

Chris Woakes bags three wickets as England bowlers get run-out

James Anderson bowled for England for the first time since August

James Anderson picked up a wicket in his first England appearance since August and Chris Woakes struck three times as the depleted tourists got a run-out with the ball on the final day of their warm-up against a South Africa Invitational XI in Benoni.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND FIXTURES

Anderson - who limped out of the opening Ashes Test against Australia during the summer with a calf injury - sent down 11 overs for 37 runs and dismissed Kabelo Sekhukhune (65) in the hosts' 289 all out.

England's bowling resources were stretched with Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach ruled out through illness, Mark Wood continuing to recover from injury and Ben Stokes linking up with the squad late after his triumph at Sunday's Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Sekhukhune and Gerrit Snyman (79) shared a 133-run stand for the third wicket once Sam Curran (2-45) had removed openers Isma-eel Gafieldien (2) and Modiri Litheko (8) cheaply.

Chris Woakes (right) took three wickets for England on Wednesday

Anderson broke that partnership when he had Sekhukhune caught behind by Jos Buttler after lunch, before Woakes (3-48) bagged three wickets in 11 deliveries, including Snyman, as the hosts slipped from 151-2 to 175-6.

Home skipper Diego Rosier (70) became the third man from his side to pass fifty before he was castled by Matt Parkinson (2-112) - the same bowler he had earlier hit for four consecutive boundaries - while England skipper Joe Root claimed 2-21 from 13 overs.

England had made 309-4 on day one, with Dom Sibley (58), Joe Denly (60) and Root (72) notching half-centuries before retiring not out.

Root's side will play a first-class, three-day warm-up against South Africa A in Benoni from Friday before the four-Test series against South Africa gets under way in Centurion on Boxing Day.

Watch England's tour of South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket this winter.

Match Details

Date
17th - 20th Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
S Gasa, M N Gampu

south africa in BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. Gafieldien b Curran 2
M. Litheko c Denly b Curran 8
K.W. Sekhukhune c Buttler b Anderson 65
G.J. Snyman c Anderson b Woakes 79
D.S. Rosier b Parkinson 70
K.I. Simmonds c sub b Woakes 0
S. Masondo c Buttler b Woakes 4
M. Arnold b Root 10
R.A. Cartwright Not out 31
K. Mohale c Pope b Root 3
S. Tait lbw Parkinson 0
Extras 1nb, 1w, 8b, 7lb 17
Total All Out, 68.0 Overs 289
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 11 2 37 1
S.M. Curran 11 1 45 2
Woakes 11 3 48 3
M.W. Parkinson 20 0 112 2
Root 13 3 21 2
Z. Crawley 2 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

