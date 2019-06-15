Cricket Match
S Africa
Afghanistan
33-0 (5.5 ov)
S Africa vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|33-0 (5.5 ov)
|Afghanistan are 33 for 0 with 44.1 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings33-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|Not out
|16
|15
|2
|0
|106.67
|N.A. Zadran
|Not out
|16
|20
|3
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|33
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|B.E. Hendricks
|2.5
|1
|16
|0
|5.65
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Jun 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
Live Commentary
-
5.5
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight this time and Zadran helps it on its way down to fine leg, and that boundary is the last action for a while as the rain is here and the covers are on
-
5.4
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
5.3
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
5.2
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
5.1
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Too full from Hendricks and Zadran drives aerially, but into the gap
-
4.6
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Zazai skies his pull shot high into the sky, Morris made good ground to get to the ball but he couldn't hold onto it coming over his shoulder and unfortunately trickles over the rope for four
-
4.5
Kagiso Rabada to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
4.4
Kagiso Rabada to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
4.3
Kagiso Rabada to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
4.2
Kagiso Rabada to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
4.1
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
3.6
Beuran Hendricks to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
3.6
Wide Beuran Hendricks to Hazratullah Zazai. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
3.5
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
3.4
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Zadran shows his first sign of intent, driving a full delivery past the infield
-
3.3
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
3.2
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
3.1
Beuran Hendricks to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
2.6
Kagiso Rabada to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.5
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
2.4
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
2.3
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to square leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
2.2
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.1
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
1.6
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, to leg swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
1.5
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
1.4
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
1.3
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
1.2
Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Beuran Hendricks to Noor Ali Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
0.6
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Full toss from Rabada which Zazai works off his pads to bring up the games first boundary
-
0.5
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
0.4
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
0.3
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
0.2
Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Hazratullah Zazai. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.