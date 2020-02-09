Cricket Match
S Africa vs England
|S Africa 1st
|256-7 (50.0 ov)
|South Africa are 256 for 7 - Between Innings
S Africa 1st Innings256-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock (c)
|b Rashid
|69
|81
|5
|2
|85.19
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Mahmood
|11
|26
|2
|0
|42.31
|T. Bavuma
|lbw Rashid
|29
|43
|3
|0
|67.44
|H.E. van der Dussen
|b Ali
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|J.T. Smuts
|run out (Banton)
|31
|38
|2
|1
|81.58
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|69
|53
|4
|4
|130.19
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|lbw Rashid
|14
|31
|1
|0
|45.16
|B.E. Hendricks
|run out (Rashid)
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|L. Sipamla
|Not out
|10
|14
|0
|0
|71.43
|Extras
|8w, 1b, 6lb
|15
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|256
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Hendricks 7.5ov
- 89 Bavuma 20.3ov
- 94 van der Dussen 21.5ov
- 140 de Kock 30.2ov
- 155 Smuts 34.6ov
- 188 Phehlukwayo 42.2ov
- 204 Hendricks 44.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T.K. Curran
|9
|1
|38
|0
|4.22
|S. Mahmood
|5
|1
|17
|1
|3.40
|Jordan
|9
|0
|59
|0
|6.56
|Root
|7
|0
|42
|0
|6.00
|Ali
|10
|0
|42
|1
|4.20
|Rashid
|10
|0
|51
|3
|5.10
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, S George
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
49.6
SIX! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Miller finishes the innings with a six, a great knock from him, the first one in a long time from the South African. England limit the home side to 256 for 7, at one point England were looking at chasing a few more with Bavuma and de Kock playing the way they were. An achieveable target for England, with the players they have it should be comfortable, but this pitch is turning which could trouble the batters.
-
49.5
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
49.4
Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
49.3
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
49.2
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
49.1
SIX! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Miller looking to exploit the short boundary gets a big chunk of bat onto this shot, pressure on Jordan now with five balls to come in the final over.
-
48.6
Tom Curran to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Denly.
-
48.5
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Curran, fielded by Jordan.
-
48.4
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
48.3
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
48.2
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
48.1
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to gully for no runs, dropped catch by Roy.
-
47.6
FOUR! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Miller with another four to make this over the most expensive of the day, 14 off this one, the pressure is building on England, eventhough this is a small total, anything that makes the batters job easier will be good for the visitors.
-
47.5
Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
47.5
Wide Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
47.4
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Yorker, off stump Deep in crease working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
47.3
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Denly.
-
47.2
FOUR! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Full toss, middle stump Deep in crease flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Miller really deep in his crease, the yorker would've been perfect had Miller been at a normal length away from the stumps, but he manages to flick it away for four.
-
47.1
Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
46.6
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
46.5
Tom Curran to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
46.4
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Jordan, fielded by Bairstow.
-
46.3
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
46.2
Tom Curran to Lutho Sipamla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
46.1
Tom Curran to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
45.6
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
45.5
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Denly.
-
45.4
SIX! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Six runs! Miller picks up on the short, slower ball early and clears the boundary for six. Good batting late in the innings from him, but if he departs South Africa will really struggle to get runs.
-
45.3
Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
45.2
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
45.1
Chris Jordan to Lutho Sipamla. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, Gloved to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
44.6
FOUR! Adil Rashid to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Miller with a four straight after the wicket, good batting from him, swept hard, no chance of the fielder coming round to get to that.
-
44.5
OUT! Run Out. Adil Rashid to David Miller. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, by Rashid, by Morgan. Wicket! Another run out, Hendricks this time the man that has to go. No chance of two there, but Miller wants the strike, so he goes for it and Hendricks sacrafices his wicket for Miller.
-
44.4
Adil Rashid to Beuran Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
44.3
Adil Rashid to David Miller. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump down the track Slog, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
44.2
Adil Rashid to Beuran Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
44.1
Adil Rashid to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Denly.
-
43.6
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
43.5
SIX! Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Miller with a massive six to try and get some kind of defendable score, he's the one that needs to crack on, you sense he feels the pressure of the scoreboard on his back.
-
43.4
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
43.3
Joe Root to Beuran Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan.
-
43.2
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
43.1
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
42.6
Adil Rashid to Beuran Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
42.5
Adil Rashid to Beuran Hendricks. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
42.4
Adil Rashid to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
42.3
Adil Rashid to Beuran Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
42.2
OUT! L.B.W. Adil Rashid to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short leg. Rashid on to clean up the tail and he gets his first wicket in the second ball of the over. Phehlukwayo with a reverse sweep, misses the ball, and England get the sixth wicket.
-
42.1
Adil Rashid to David Miller. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
41.6
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
41.5
Joe Root to David Miller. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
41.4
Joe Root to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
41.3
Joe Root to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
41.2
Joe Root to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
41.1
Joe Root to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Switch Hit, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
40.6
Tom Curran to Andile Phehlukwayo. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
40.5
Tom Curran to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
40.4
Tom Curran to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
40.3
Tom Curran to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Denly.
-
40.2
Tom Curran to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
40.1
FOUR! Tom Curran to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs. The start of the third and final power-play begins with a much needed boundary, flicked away past mid-on for four, more of that is needed from South Africa to get a total near 300.