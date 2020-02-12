Cricket Match
S Africa
177-8 (20.0 ov)
England
113-2
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|113-2 (12.0 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|177-8 (20.0 ov)
|England need 65 runs to win from 8.0 overs
England 1st Innings113-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|60
|31
|5
|3
|193.55
|J.C. Buttler
|c Miller b Steyn
|15
|10
|3
|0
|150.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Phehlukwayo
|23
|19
|3
|0
|121.05
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|15
|12
|2
|0
|125.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|12.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|113
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Buttler 2.2ov
- 91 Bairstow 8.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Steyn
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|J.T. Smuts
|1
|0
|22
|0
|22.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|T. Shamsi
|2.2
|0
|15
|0
|6.43
S Africa 1st Innings177-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bavuma
|c Ali b Rashid
|43
|27
|5
|0
|159.26
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Denly b Ali
|31
|15
|3
|2
|206.67
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|31
|26
|3
|1
|119.23
|D.A. Miller
|c Jordan b Curran
|16
|14
|1
|0
|114.29
|J.T. Smuts
|c Stokes b Wood
|20
|20
|2
|0
|100.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|run out (Jordan)
|18
|15
|0
|2
|120.00
|D. Pretorius
|b Jordan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|B.E. Hendricks
|b Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.W. Steyn
|Not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|Extras
|2nb, 3w, 2b, 5lb
|12
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|177
- To Bat:
- T. Shamsi,
- L. Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- 48 de Kock 4.1ov
- 111 van der Dussen 10.5ov
- 113 Bavuma 11.3ov
- 135 Miller 15.1ov
- 170 Smuts 18.4ov
- 172 Pretorius 19.1ov
- 172 Hendricks 19.2ov
- 177 Phehlukwayo 19.6ov
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Buffalo Park, East London
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
Live Commentary
-
11.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
11.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
11.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
11.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
11.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
11.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
10.6
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Four more, the pressure gets to Phehlukwayo here, he angles this one down leg, Morgan helps himself and gets four.
-
10.5
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Morgan eases the pressure himself with this four, he was looking for a loose ball from the bowler and he got one, short and wide and cut away.
-
10.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, outside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
10.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
10.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
10.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
9.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
9.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
9.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
9.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
9.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
8.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
8.5
OUT! L.B.W. Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover. Wicket for South Africa, and they needed that, Bairstow departs for 23, he gets trapped infront after a barrage of slower balls. Good variation from Phehlukwayo which set up this wicket.
-
8.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
8.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
8.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
8.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to third slip for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.6
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Shamsi drops this ball too short and Roy gets another boundary off the last ball of the over, another over ruined for South Africa.
-
7.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
7.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
7.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
7.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jason Roy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
7.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
6.6
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Four runs, right at the end of a good over Roy goes big, slog-sweep for four.
-
6.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
6.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
6.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
6.2
APPEAL! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen, appeal made for Run Out. England with a quick couple, good running from these two, South Africa struggling to keep England at bay now, but the end of the power-play will give the home side some hope of controlling the run-rate.
-
6.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
5.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
5.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pretorius.
-
5.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
5.3
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four more, clipped through the on-side, South Africa with the same problems as England in the power-play, they haven't utilised the slower ball in this power-play and it has cost them.
-
5.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
5.1
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Driven again for six! Roy has such a big swing at this, he gets enough on it for it to go all the way, quick fire runs for England at the end of this power-play.
-
4.6
Dale Steyn to Jason Roy. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
4.5
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball full toss, off stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
4.4
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
4.3
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
4.2
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Same again from Bairstow, he is so strong on the drive when he is in-form there is no stopping him from scoring runs.
-
4.1
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Driven through the off-side from the number three, Bairstow comfortable in this position for England, what a dangerous player to have in at three.
-
3.6
JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
3.5
FOUR! JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. 20 off the past four balls! Roy teeing off now, with the spinner coming in whilst the power-play is on.
-
3.4
SIX! JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That's gone miles! Roy catches this one perfectly, he is on a roll now, straight down the ground, one of the biggest boundaries in East London is cleared with ease.
-
3.3
FOUR! JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.2
SIX! JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air uncontrolled over long on for 6 runs, mis-fielded by Miller. Close! Miller gets to the ball, takes the catch but when he needs to throw the ball up to stop the six he throws it over the boundary for six.
-
3.1
JJ Smuts to Jason Roy. Stock ball yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
2.6
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Steyn tries the slower ball but he gets it down leg, Bairstow with the glance for four to get his innings started.
-
2.5
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
2.4
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
2.3
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower ball full toss, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
2.2
OUT! Caught. Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Miller. Buttler departs for 15 after mis-timing one to Miller, right off the toe of the bat, Steyn gets the wicket South Africa needed.
-
2.1
Dale Steyn to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.