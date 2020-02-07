Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

38-1 (6.3 ov)
Rain
Badge

England

 

Inspection at 6pm local time

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the second ODI in Durban. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match Details

Date
7th Feb 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kingsmead
Umpires
A Paleker, A S Dar
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S George

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock b Root 11
R.R. Hendricks Not out 24
T. Bavuma Not out 2
Extras 1w, 1
Total 6.3 Overs 38 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 3.3 0 18 0
S.M. Curran 2 0 16 0
Root 1 0 4 1
Full Bowling Card