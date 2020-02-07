Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Inspection at 6pm local time
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kingsmead
- Umpires
- A Paleker, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
s africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Q. de Kock
|b Root
|11
|R.R. Hendricks
|Not out
|24
|T. Bavuma
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|6.3 Overs
|38 - 1
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|3.3
|0
|18
|0
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|16
|0
|Root
|1
|0
|4
|1