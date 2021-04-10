Cricket Match
S Africa
188-6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan
2-0
S Africa vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|0-0 (0.0 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|188-6 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 187 runs to win from 19.4 overs
Pakistan 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.F. Linde
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
S Africa 1st Innings188-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|lbw Nawaz
|24
|16
|2
|2
|150.00
|A.K. Markram
|c Rizwan b Nawaz
|51
|32
|8
|1
|159.38
|W.J. Lubbe
|c Afridi b Ali
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|H. Klaasen (c)
|c Zaman b Ali
|50
|28
|2
|4
|178.57
|P.J. van Biljon
|c Nawaz b Afridi
|34
|24
|0
|2
|141.67
|G.F. Linde
|lbw Rauf
|6
|7
|0
|0
|85.71
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|9
|5
|1
|0
|180.00
|S.S.B. Magala
|Not out
|9
|5
|0
|1
|180.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|188
- To Bat:
- B.E. Hendricks,
- L.B. Williams,
- T. Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- 31 Malan 3.6ov
- 36 Lubbe 4.4ov
- 98 Markram 10.1ov
- 159 Klaasen 16.2ov
- 168 van Biljon 17.5ov
- 171 Linde 18.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Apr 2021
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
Live Commentary
-
0.2
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lubbe.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. George Linde to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
19.6
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Sisanda Magala. Length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That's the end of the first innings. South Africa scored 188 for the loss of six wickets. 200 was on the cards at one stage, but Pakistan bowlers fought back well to pull the things off. Do join us for the exciting run chase in another 15 minutes.
-
19.5
Shaheen Afridi to Sisanda Magala. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
19.4
Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
19.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
19.2
Shaheen Afridi to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
19.1
Shaheen Afridi to Sisanda Magala. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
18.6
Haris Rauf to Sisanda Magala. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
18.5
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
18.4
Haris Rauf to Sisanda Magala. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
18.3
OUT! L.B.W. Haris Rauf to George Linde. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad. Yes, there are three reds, and George Linde has to depart.
-
18.2
Haris Rauf to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
18.1
Haris Rauf to George Linde. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
17.6
Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
17.5
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Nawaz. Wickets are falling at regular intervals, which is not suitable for South Africa.
-
17.4
Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
17.3
Shaheen Afridi to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
17.2
Shaheen Afridi to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Rauf.
-
17.1
Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.6
Hassan Ali to George Linde. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
16.5
Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
16.4
Hassan Ali to George Linde. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
16.3
Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run.
-
16.2
OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Zaman. Heinrich Klaasen tries to clear the infield but mistimes it as the ball goes straight into the hands of Zaman.
-
16.1
Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Yorker, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.6
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
15.5
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, to leg on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen. Yorker, down leg side no foot movement working, hit pad to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.3
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
15.2
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
15.1
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
14.6
Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.5
Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi. With these runs, Heinrich Klaasen brings up his third fifty in T20I.
-
14.4
SIX! Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
14.3
Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
14.2
Hassan Ali to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Azam.
-
14.1
Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Rauf.
-
13.6
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
13.5
Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen. Full toss, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Ali.
-
13.4
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
13.3
SIX! Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
13.2
Faheem Ashraf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.1
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
12.6
Usman Qadir to Pite van Biljon. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
12.5
SIX! Usman Qadir to Pite van Biljon. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Sweeps it nicely over the fence for a maximum.
-
12.4
Usman Qadir to Pite van Biljon. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
12.3
Usman Qadir to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.2
FOUR! Usman Qadir to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Usman Qadir to Pite van Biljon. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
11.6
Haris Rauf to Pite van Biljon. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
11.5
Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ashraf.
-
11.4
Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
11.3
SIX! Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
11.2
Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.1
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.