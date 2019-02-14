Cricket Match
S Africa
235 (59.4 ov)
Sri Lanka
133-6
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|133-6 (38.5 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|235All out (59.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka trail South Africa by 102 runs with 4 wickets remaining
Sri Lanka 1st Innings133-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|lbw Philander
|30
|59
|3
|0
|50.85
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|c de Kock b Steyn
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.O.P. Fernando
|lbw Steyn
|19
|42
|2
|0
|45.24
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c du Plessis b Philander
|12
|24
|3
|0
|50.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|37
|48
|4
|1
|77.08
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Steyn b Olivier
|8
|12
|1
|0
|66.67
|D.M. de Silva
|c Olivier b Rabada
|23
|33
|3
|1
|69.70
|Extras
|3b, 1lb
|4
|Total
|38.5 Overs, 6 wkts
|133
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Thirimanne 6.4ov
- 51 Fernando 18.2ov
- 53 Karunaratne 19.6ov
- 76 Mendis 25.4ov
- 90 Dickwella 29.2ov
- 133 de Silva 38.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
S Africa 1st Innings235 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.K. Markram
|b Fernando
|11
|27
|1
|0
|40.74
|D. Elgar
|c Dickwella b Fernando
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.M. Amla
|c Mendis b Lakmal
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|T. Bavuma
|run out (Fernando)
|47
|66
|7
|0
|71.21
|F. du Plessis (c)
|c Dickwella b Rajitha
|35
|54
|5
|0
|64.81
|Q. de Kock
|c Fernando b Rajitha
|80
|94
|8
|1
|85.11
|V.D. Philander
|c&b Rajitha
|4
|22
|0
|0
|18.18
|K.A. Maharaj
|c Dickwella b Fernando
|29
|35
|4
|0
|82.86
|K.S. Rabada
|c Fernando b Fernando
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|D.W. Steyn
|b Embuldeniya
|15
|26
|2
|0
|57.69
|D. Olivier
|Not out
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 6lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 59.4 Overs
|235
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Elgar 1.4ov
- 9 Amla 6.1ov
- 17 Markram 7.4ov
- 89 du Plessis 24.2ov
- 110 Bavuma 29.2ov
- 131 Philander 37.4ov
- 178 Maharaj 45.6ov
- 186 Rabada 49.6ov
- 219 Steyn 56.4ov
- 235 de Kock 59.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|14
|3
|29
|1
|2.07
|M.V.T. Fernando
|17
|1
|62
|4
|3.65
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|14.4
|0
|68
|3
|4.64
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|3
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|L. Embuldeniya
|10
|1
|51
|1
|5.10
|B.O.P. Fernando
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kingsmead
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
38.5
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Olivier. On the stroke of lunch an important partnership comes to an end. Rabada had been pitching the ball further up and bowling to a more orthodox field but he banged that one in and de Silva took it on again. He didn't get enough of it to hit the ball for six and Olivier steadied himself in the deep before taking the catch. That's a great session for South Africa who hit back with five wickets. The last one will be a real blow for Sri Lanka who had been making a good fightback. Can they earn themselves a first innings lead?
-
38.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
38.3
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
38.2
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Olivier.
-
38.1
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
37.6
Keshav Maharaj to Dhananjaya de Silva. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
37.5
Keshav Maharaj to Dhananjaya de Silva. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Philander.
-
37.4
Keshav Maharaj to Dhananjaya de Silva. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
37.3
Keshav Maharaj to Dhananjaya de Silva. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
37.2
Keshav Maharaj to Dhananjaya de Silva. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
37.1
Keshav Maharaj to Kusal Perera. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Philander.
-
36.6
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
36.5
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's a top shot, confidence growing in de Silva. The ball made a great noise off the bat.
-
36.4
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. The ball goes down off the edge and in the gap. South Africa have plenty of men in catching positions so nobody back at third man.
-
36.3
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
36.2
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side ducked, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Olivier. Up goes the periscope from Perera and the ball hits it but lands safe.
-
36.1
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
35.6
FOUR! Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Slightly less convincing but four more runs to de Silva. It goes fine as he takes on Olivier. These are all valuable runs for Sri Lanka.
-
35.5
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Gloved to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Elgar.
-
35.4
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
-
35.3
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
35.2
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
35.1
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
34.6
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.5
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
34.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Olivier.
-
34.3
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
34.2
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
34.1
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
33.6
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
33.5
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
33.4
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Olivier.
-
33.3
FOUR! Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. More runs for Sri Lanka, hit up and over backward point. Both these batsmen are happy to take on the short ball when they feel it's in their zone.
-
33.2
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
33.1
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.6
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
32.5
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.3
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Helped on its way and the ball carries all the way for six. That's pretty well played, he was prepared to hit the ball in the air, the pace of Rabada carrying the ball over the ropes.
-
32.2
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
32.1
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to silly mid on for no runs. The stumps at the bowler's end save four.
-
31.6
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
31.5
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Philander.
-
31.4
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
31.3
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
31.2
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
31.1
Duanne Olivier to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
30.6
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Philander.
-
30.5
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
30.4
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
30.3
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's well picked up by Perera, a real one day shot, whipped over mid-wicket for six. There was a man back on the rope but it went flat and hard and over his head.
-
30.2
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
30.1
Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.6
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
29.5
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Olivier.
-
29.4
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
29.3
Duanne Olivier to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.2
OUT! Caught. Duanne Olivier to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Steyn. That's out, Olivier has a wicket straight away, caught by Dale Steyn who had been placed in a strange position directly behind first slip on the boundary. I'm not sure that was the shot they envisaged going to that position, but with Olivier's pace and bounce there was always a chance the ball could fly down there. Great vision from Faf du Plessis gets his bowler a wicket.
-
29.1
Duanne Olivier to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.