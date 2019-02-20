Kusal Perera hit the winning runs to secure an incredible one-wicket win for Sri Lanka over South Africa in the first Test

Sri Lanka are eyeing a maiden Test series win in South Africa as they head to Port Elizabeth for the second and final Test, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am on Thursday.

Kusal Perera's superlative unbeaten 153, during which he added 78 runs with No 11 Vishwa Fernando, led the tourists to a stunning one-wicket victory in Durban on Saturday, only their second in Tests on Proteas' turf.

Sri Lanka are now on the verge of a first series success in South Africa at the sixth attempt - but the hosts will surely come fighting back, knowing a 1-1 draw will see them retain second place in the ICC Test rankings.

Faf du Plessis' side will be without Vernon Philander (hamstring) due to a hamstring strain, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in line for his debut - the 21-year-old averages over 43 with the bat in first-class cricket and under 24 with the ball.

Sri Lanka are sweating on the fitness of batsman Kusal Mendi after he rolled his ankle in training, with Milinda Siriwardana and Angelo Perera the options to step in - Perera recently scored two double-hundreds in the same first-class match.

South Africa (possible): Elgar, Markram, Amla, Du Plessis (c), Bavuma, De Kock, Mulder, Maharaj, Rabada, Steyn, Olivier

Sri Lanka (possible): Karunaratne (c), Thirimanne, O Fernando, Mendis, K Perera, Dickwella, Dhananjaya, Lakmal, Embuldeniya, Rajitha, V Fernando

Watch the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka from 7.55am, Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.