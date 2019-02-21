Seamers Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando helped bundle South Africa out for 222 as Sri Lanka gained an early footing on day one of the second Test, at St George’s.

Rajitha (3-67) and Fernando (3-62) shared six wickets as the hosts, needing to win the Test to level the series, faltered after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

But Sri Lanka, aiming to build on their epic one-wicket victory in the first Test in Durban, were 60-3 in reply at stumps after losing captain Dimuth Karunaratne (17), Oshada Fernando for a duck and Kusal Mendis (16) - Duanne Olivier claiming 2-25.

South Africa led by 162 runs at stumps but could yet suffer their first ever home series loss to Asian opposition.

The hosts were quickly in trouble at 15-3 after Fernando bowled Dean Elgar for six and castled Hashim Amla with his very next delivery, before Temba Bavuma was run out for a duck having backed up too far.

Skipper Faf du Plessis (25) steadied the ship in partnership with opener Aiden Markram only to fall on the stroke of lunch when he was bowled by a yorker from opposing skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Markram (60) and debutant all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (nine) were both trapped lbw by Rajitha, who then also grabbed the scalp of Keshav Maharaj (0), caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Quinton de Kock struck 12 fours as he held the innings together, scoring 86 off 87 deliveries, but only four batsmen reached double figures - tail-ender Kagiso Rabada (22) one of them.

