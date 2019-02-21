Cricket Match
S Africa
102-4 (33.5 ov)
Sri Lanka
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|S Africa 1st
|102-4 (33.5 ov)
|South Africa are 102 for 4
S Africa 1st Innings102-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar
|b Fernando
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|A.K. Markram
|Not out
|53
|107
|8
|0
|49.53
|H.M. Amla
|b Fernando
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Bavuma
|run out (Rajitha)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|F. du Plessis (c)
|b Karunaratne
|25
|60
|2
|0
|41.67
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|12
|21
|2
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|1nb, 5lb
|6
|Total
|33.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|102
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Elgar 5.3ov
- 15 Amla 5.4ov
- 15 Bavuma 6.3ov
- 73 du Plessis 26.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|9
|2
|18
|0
|2.00
|M.V.T. Fernando
|10.1
|2
|31
|2
|3.05
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|6
|1
|13
|0
|2.17
|L. Embuldeniya
|4
|0
|20
|0
|5.00
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|4
|1
|12
|1
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 21st - 25th Feb 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- St George's Park
- Umpires
- A S Dar, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
Live Commentary
-
33.5
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
33.4
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
33.3
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rajitha.
-
33.2
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
33.1
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva, fielded by Mendis.
-
32.6
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
32.5
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
32.4
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
32.3
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
32.2
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
32.1
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
31.6
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
31.5
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Full and wide and put away by Markram. Both these batsmen like to see the runs ticking over and Sri Lanka have offered them too many balls to score from since lunch.
-
31.4
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
31.3
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
31.2
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
31.1
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
30.6
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
30.5
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
30.4
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
30.3
FOUR! Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's too easy for Markram. No pace at all from the skipper and he has all the time in the world to get into position and stroke the ball to the boundary.
-
30.2
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rajitha.
-
30.1
Dimuth Karunaratne to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
29.6
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
29.5
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
29.4
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
29.3
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Short, wide outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
29.2
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a beautiful drive. The previous ball he found the fielder but this time it's in the gap and it races away across the outfield.
-
29.1
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
28.6
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Embuldeniya.
-
28.5
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
28.4
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
28.3
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
28.2
FOUR! Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. The skipper has decided he fancies another over, he is getting some considerable swing to be fair. There's no margin for error though at his pace. Too much width and de Kock finds the boundary.
-
28.1
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
27.6
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
27.5
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
27.4
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
27.3
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
27.2
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
27.1
Vishwa Fernando to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
26.6
Dimuth Karunaratne to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
26.5
OUT! Bowled. Dimuth Karunaratne to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to. Wow, what a bonus for Sri Lanka on the stroke of lunch. Faf du Plessis had built a solid foundation with Markram and started the job of rebuilding for South Africa. Karunaratne decided to give himself one over of his little swingers before the end of the session and he's done for his opposite number. Just a hint of shape back in and it was right in the blockhole. Faf played over the top of it and the ball went under his bat and hit the base of off stump. That's a great session for Sri Lanka.
-
26.4
Dimuth Karunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lakmal.
-
26.3
Dimuth Karunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
26.2
Dimuth Karunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
26.1
Dimuth Karunaratne to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
25.6
Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
25.5
Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
25.4
FOUR! Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight and tucked away fine by Markram. It went quickly with the pace of Rajitha and fine leg couldn't cut it off.
-
25.3
Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
25.2
Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
25.1
Kasun Rajitha to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
24.6
FOUR! Lasith Embuldeniya to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. There is some turn off the surface but the young spinner hasn't found a decent rhythm yet today, landing too many deliveries too short.
-
24.5
Lasith Embuldeniya to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Mendis.
-
24.4
Lasith Embuldeniya to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
24.3
Lasith Embuldeniya to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
24.2
Lasith Embuldeniya to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
24.1
Lasith Embuldeniya to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.