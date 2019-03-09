South Africa will look to wrap up a convincing series win over Sri Lanka with two games to play when the two teams meet in the third ODI in Durban on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am.

South Africa have cruised to eight-wicket and 113-run wins in the opening two matches, with captain Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock impressing with the bat and an exciting young pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje doing the damage with the ball.

De Kock has cracked back-to-back fifties at the top of the order, though will be disappointed on missing out on consecutive centuries, falling short on 81 and 94. Du Plessis, meanwhile, followed up his ton (112) in the first game with a fifty (57) in the second. No other South African batsman has managed a score of more than 32.

5:59 The best of the action from Centurion as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs to move 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The Proteas were bowled out for what looked like a below-par 251 in Wednesday's second ODI, but Sri Lanka fared far worse, being bowled out for 138 in 32.2 overs - Rabada (3-43), Ngidi (2-14) and Nortje (2-25) sharing the wickets, with legspinner Imran Tahir (2-39) also taking two.

Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga pulled no punches in his assessment of his team's performance in their defeat in the second ODI, saying: "I feel this is not a gift. They have talent. That's why they're playing for the national team. They have to understand that. They have to understand their own value.

"We have done enough talking. Players have to realise they have to value these opportunities. They don't come around every day. They have to grab it."

Sri Lanka impressed earlier on their tour, earning a shock 2-0 win in the Test series, but their recent form in 50-over cricket has been very poor, losing their last five in a row and 13 of their past 17.

Watch the third ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka, in Durban, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am on Sunday.

South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan