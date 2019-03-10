Cricket Match
S Africa
331-5 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka
3-0
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|0-0 (0.3 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|331-5 (50.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka need 329 runs to win from 49.0 overs
Sri Lanka 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
S Africa 1st Innings331-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Dickwella b Rajitha
|121
|108
|16
|2
|112.04
|R.R. Hendricks
|c Malinga b Tillakaratna
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|F. du Plessis (c)
|c Dickwella b Malinga
|36
|27
|7
|0
|133.33
|H.E. van der Dussen
|lbw Mendis
|50
|67
|3
|0
|74.63
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|41
|46
|3
|0
|89.13
|D. Pretorius
|b Tillakaratna
|31
|26
|2
|1
|119.23
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|38
|15
|5
|1
|253.33
|Extras
|5w, 5lb
|10
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|331
- To Bat:
- K.S. Rabada,
- L. Ngidi,
- M.I. Tahir,
- T. Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Hendricks 5.4ov
- 121 du Plessis 16.2ov
- 187 de Kock 30.6ov
- 231 van der Dussen 39.2ov
- 284 Pretorius 46.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|10
|0
|68
|1
|6.80
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|8
|0
|50
|2
|6.25
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|8
|0
|69
|1
|8.63
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|9
|0
|56
|0
|6.22
|Perera
|5
|0
|38
|0
|7.60
|P.H.K.D. Mendis
|10
|0
|45
|1
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kingsmead
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, A T Holdstock
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
0.6
Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
0.5
Kagiso Rabada to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen, fielded by Miller.
-
0.4
Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Pretorius.
-
0.3
Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
0.2
Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
49.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Ungainly but effective, Phehlukwayo finishes with a flourish. What a great little cameo that was.
South Africa have powered their way to 331/5 on the back of a sublime century by Quinton de Kock. Defying a sluggish surface at Kingsmead, the left-hander was able to unleash a wide variety of strokes to punish some loose Sri Lankan bowling. Handy contributions from the rest of the middle order saw the Proteas explode at the death to post a total that looks above par. Kamindu Mendis was the only bowler to offer any sort of control for the tourists, switching impressively between left and right arm spin to keep the ball turning towards the outside edge in a tidy debut display. It's going to require a Herculean effort from the visitors to chase this down, but they do have a recent history of amazing chases at this ground.
-
49.5
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
49.4
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Slapped over the offside, Phehlukwayo rubs salt into the fresh Sri Lankan wound.
-
49.3
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Perera, dropped catch by Rajitha. Oh dear, this is a bit embarrassing for the Sri Lankans. Akila and Rajitha are left just looking at each other as the ball drops between them. Either of them could have taken it. School boy stuff.
-
49.2
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to backward point for 2 runs, shy attempt by Fernando, overthrow by Fernando.
-
49.1
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
48.6
Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
48.5
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Steer, past third man for 4 runs. Super stroke, really intelligent batting. The previous shot was all about power but this was a delicate piece of placement.
-
48.4
SIX! Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a stroke, blasted way back into the crowd. Phehlukwayo spotted the short ball and gave it the kitchen sink.
-
48.3
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Fernando. Put down in the deep. It wasn't straight forward with Oshada moving quickly but he got two hands to it and probably should've done better.
-
48.2
Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
48.1
Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Perera.
-
47.6
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Fernando.
-
47.5
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
47.4
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
47.3
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
47.2
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. That's gone finer than intended, perfect for the hosts. Frustration for Malinga.
-
47.1
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Quality stroke, Phehlukwayo knows where the man in the deep is so he opens the face of the blade to get it away from him.
-
46.6
FOUR! Isuru Udana to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Stand and deliver, imperious batting by Miller. He just watches it with admiration as it zips to the fence.
-
46.5
Isuru Udana to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
46.4
OUT! Bowled. Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, missed to. Leg stump is flattened as Pretorius gets bamboozled by the slower ball. He was through the shot way too early with Udana delivering it out the back of his hand. That was a handy knock by the allrounder.
-
46.3
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
46.2
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
46.1
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Slapped square, that was a juicy full toss and certainly not what the bowler was aiming for. South Africa charging towards 300.
-
45.6
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
45.5
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
45.4
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
45.3
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
45.2
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run.
-
45.1
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
44.6
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
44.5
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
44.4
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
44.4
Wide Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
44.3
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Akila loops out a floaty delivery and Pretorius sends it rocketing over the fence. There was room to free the arms and he hit it very flat.
-
44.2
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
44.1
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
43.6
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.5
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.4
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.3
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Slower ball short, to leg on the back foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.2
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.1
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
42.6
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Short, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rajitha.
-
42.5
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs.
-
42.4
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Mendis.
-
42.3
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
42.2
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
42.1
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
41.6
Kamindu Mendis to Dwaine Pretorius. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Malinga.
-
41.5
Kamindu Mendis to Dwaine Pretorius. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
41.4
Kamindu Mendis to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
41.3
Kamindu Mendis to Dwaine Pretorius. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
41.2
Kamindu Mendis to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
41.1
FOUR! Kamindu Mendis to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Fancy footwork and a sweet strike, that is Miller at his best. If he gets going in the death overs it could be mayhem.