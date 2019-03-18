Sri Lanka will be eager to bounce back from an embarrassing 5-0 whitewash defeat to South Africa in the ODI series when the two teams meet again in the first of three T20Is on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm.

Sri Lanka were surprise 2-0 winners in the preceding Test series, but were woeful after switching to the white-ball format, particularly with the bat as they failed to register a score of greater than 231 in the series.

Their latest defeat, in Cape Town on Saturday, saw them skittled for 225, before Aiden Markram (67no) struck fifty in an eight-wicket win for the Proteas in a reduced-overs match due to an earlier floodlight failure. Hopefully, there will be no such power outages on Tuesday as the teams again meet at Newlands.

Faf du Plessis will lead the South African side, but only for the first game of the series, with JP Duminy taking the reins for the remaining two matches as the skipper is rested.

Quinton de Kock - who scored three fifties and a century across his five innings in the ODI series - too will only take part in Tuesday's T20. The same goes for pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, and legspinner Imran Tahir.

Coming into the squad for the second and third games in Centurion and Johannesburg are gloveman Sinethemba Qeshile - who could be in line to make his international debut - allrounder Chris Morris and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla.

South Africa squad (1st T20I): Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Priyamal Perera,

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay