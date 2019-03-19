Cricket Match
S Africa
128-5
Sri Lanka
134-7 (20.0 ov)
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|S Africa 1st
|128-5 (17.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|134-7 (20.0 ov)
|South Africa need 7 runs to win from 2.2 overs
S Africa 1st Innings128-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Dickwella b Perera
|13
|17
|2
|0
|76.47
|R.R. Hendricks
|run out (Perera)
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100.00
|F. du Plessis (c)
|c de Silva b Vandersay
|21
|23
|2
|1
|91.30
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Tillakaratna b Malinga
|34
|30
|1
|1
|113.33
|D.A. Miller
|run out (Mendis)
|41
|23
|5
|1
|178.26
|J.P. Duminy
|Not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|17.4 Overs, 5 wkts
|128
- To Bat:
- K.S. Rabada,
- D.W. Steyn,
- L. Sipamla,
- M.I. Tahir
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Hendricks 3.4ov
- 33 de Kock 6.1ov
- 52 du Plessis 9.3ov
- 118 van der Dussen 16.3ov
- 119 Miller 16.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|2.5
|0
|10
|1
|3.53
|D.M. de Silva
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|J.D.F. Vandersay
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|P.H.K.D. Mendis
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|2
|0
|28
|0
|14.00
Sri Lanka 1st Innings134-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Miller b Steyn
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Hendricks b Sipamla
|16
|15
|0
|2
|106.67
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Sipamla b Rabada
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|P.H.K.D. Mendis
|s Miller b Tahir
|41
|29
|3
|2
|141.38
|A.K. Perera
|b Phehlukwayo
|16
|18
|1
|0
|88.89
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo
|19
|21
|0
|1
|90.48
|D.M. de Silva
|b Phehlukwayo
|14
|19
|0
|0
|73.68
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|12
|6
|1
|0
|200.00
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|Not out
|8
|4
|2
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|6w, 2lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|134
- To Bat:
- S.L. Malinga,
- J.D.F. Vandersay
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Dickwella 0.2ov
- 7 Mendis 1.6ov
- 42 Fernando 5.4ov
- 73 Perera 11.2ov
- 76 Mendis 12.1ov
- 113 Perera 18.1ov
- 113 de Silva 18.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Steyn
|4
|1
|25
|1
|6.25
|K. Rabada
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|L. Sipamla
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|M I T Tahir
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|25
|3
|6.25
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Mar 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- S George
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
17.4
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
17.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
17.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to JP Duminy. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
17.1
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.6
Lasith Malinga to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
16.5
OUT! Run Out. Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mendis, by Dickwella.
-
16.4
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
16.3
OUT! Caught. Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, top edge to third man, by Tillakaratna. The pressure from Malinga does the job. Van der Dussen tries to get the ball through the leg side, and gets a top edge on the ball. Udana diving forward takes the catch.
-
16.2
Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
16.1
Lasith Malinga to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
15.6
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.5
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Miller doing very well here. This time for the six he gets down on one knee and middles the ball over cow corner for six.
-
15.4
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
15.3
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
15.2
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
15.1
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
14.6
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando. 20 off that over and SA are in a ascendancy here. Miller finding the gaps on the legside and punishing shocking bowling.
-
14.5
SIX! Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
14.4
FOUR! Isuru Udana to David Miller. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
14.3
FOUR! Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
14.1
FOUR! Isuru Udana to David Miller. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sloppy bowling from Udana who gives Miller a full toss on his legs which Miller makes no mistake with and whips it through the leg side for four.
-
13.6
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
13.5
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run.
-
13.4
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
13.3
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
13.2
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
13.1
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
12.6
Isuru Udana to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
12.5
Isuru Udana to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
12.4
Isuru Udana to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, direct hit by Mendis.
-
12.3
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
12.2
Isuru Udana to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
12.1
Isuru Udana to David Miller. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
11.6
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
11.5
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
11.4
FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Class shot from Miller, he moves infront of the stumps and clears the leg side for a four. Beautiful sweep.
-
11.3
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
11.2
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
11.1
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vandersay.
-
10.6
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
10.5
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.
-
10.4
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Doosra length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
10.3
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.
-
10.2
Akila Dananjaya to David Miller. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
-
10.1
Akila Dananjaya to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
9.6
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
9.5
Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
9.4
FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.3
OUT! Caught. Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge to gully, by de Silva. Du Plessis tries to get the boundary the way he got the six earlier but gets a thick edge onto the ball and gifts backward point an easy catch.
-
9.3
Wide Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
9.2
Jeffrey Vandersay to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs.
-
9.1
Jeffrey Vandersay to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
8.6
Kamindu Mendis to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball half volley, to leg down the track driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
8.5
Kamindu Mendis to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
8.4
Kamindu Mendis to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball full toss, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run.
-
8.3
SIX! Kamindu Mendis to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Du Plessis comes down the track and opens the face of the bat to get the ball onto the off side. He times it so well that it goes all the way for six.
-
8.2
Kamindu Mendis to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
8.1
Kamindu Mendis to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.