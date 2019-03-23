South Africa will be looking to complete a second white-ball whitewash over Sri Lanka this month in Sunday's Sky Live third T20I in Johannesburg.

The Proteas swept the tourists 5-0 in the preceding ODI series and now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series following Friday's 16-run success at Centurion.

South Africa posted 180-3 at SuperSport Park, with Reeza Hendricks (65) and Rassie van der Dussen (64) striking half-centuries, before reducing Sri Lanka to 83-7.

0:42 Pint in one hand, cricket ball in the other! Watch how a fan bagged a blinding catch during the second T20I

However, Isuru Udana (84 not out from 48 balls) made the hosts sweat with a thrilling cameo, which featured six sixes and eight fours as Sri Lanka rallied to make 164-9.

South Africa handed out two debuts at Centurion, with wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile given his first taste of international cricket and Aiden Markram making his T20I bow.

Qeshile claimed two catches but it was a disappointing evening for Markram, who made just three opening the batting in place of the IPL-bound Quinton de Kock.

Sri Lanka's batting, bar Udana, malfunctioned, with Thisara Perera the next highest scorer for Lasith Malinga's men with 22 followed by Niroshan Dickwella with 20.

1:50 JP Duminy turned a dropped catch into a run out during South Africa's series-sealing win at Centurion

Malinga, though, bowled neatly en route to figures of 1-26 from his four overs, the veteran seamer making Hendricks his 97th victim in international T20s when he deceived him with a slower ball.

The 35-year-old will become the first man to 100 scalps in T20Is if he strikes three times at Wanderers on Sunday - Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, with 98 wickets, is the only man above him.

Watch the third T20 international between South Africa and Sri Lanka, in Johannesburg, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.25pm on Sunday.