Cricket Match
S Africa
198-2 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka
0-0
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|S Africa 1st
|198-2 (20.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka need 199 runs to win from 20.0 overs
S Africa 1st Innings198-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.K. Markram
|c Malinga b Lakmal
|15
|12
|1
|1
|125.00
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Vandersay
|66
|52
|8
|2
|126.92
|D. Pretorius
|Not out
|77
|42
|7
|3
|183.33
|J.P. Duminy (c)
|Not out
|34
|14
|2
|3
|242.86
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|198
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Markram 5.5ov
- 127 Hendricks 14.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|4
|0
|40
|0
|10.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9.00
|D.M. de Silva
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|R.A.S. Lakmal
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.50
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.50
|J.D.F. Vandersay
|3
|0
|35
|1
|11.67
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
Live Commentary
19.6
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
South Africa have posted a massive score in Johannesburg to take control of this Third T20I against Sri Lanka. Reeza Hendricks continued his sensational form with a stylish 66 and Dwaine Pretorius took his chance at number three with an unbeaten 77. JP Duminy added the finishing touches with a brutal 34 from just 14 deliveries as the Proteas launched a devastating assault at the death. Sri Lanka were sloppy in the field and poor with the ball, summing up their white ball efforts on this tour so far.
19.5
Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
19.4
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
19.3
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Every time Malinga has missed his length today he has been dispatched to the rope. Pretorius didn't middle that but he gets the desired result anyway.
-
19.2
Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Yorker, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
19.1
Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
18.6
SIX! Isuru Udana to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Another gorgeous stroke, Duminy is making it look easy out there. All of a sudden the Proteas will be targetting 200.
-
18.5
SIX! Isuru Udana to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Clean swing of the willow, Duminy knows that it's going for six from the moment he makes contact. Brutal batting.
-
18.4
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
18.3
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
18.2
Isuru Udana to JP Duminy. Full toss, wide outside off stump moves in front Scoop, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella, mis-fielded by Malinga.
-
18.2
Wide Isuru Udana to JP Duminy. Short, outside off stump moves in front hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
18.1
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
17.6
Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
17.6
Wide Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Yorker, wide down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
17.5
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. The mayhem continues, the Proteas are charging towards a monumental total in Johannesburg. Every time a fielder moves the batsmen can access the new gap that gets created.
-
17.4
SIX! Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Gigantic hit, Duminy has crunched that a long way into the crowd. Pressure on the Sri Lankan captain now.
-
17.3
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Loose from Malinga, serving up a juicy full toss that Duminy nonchalantly clips to the fence.
-
17.2
Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
17.1
Lasith Malinga to JP Duminy. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Lakmal, fielded by Mendis.
-
16.6
Akila Dananjaya to JP Duminy. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
16.5
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
16.4
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Massive blow, right out of the screws as Pretorius continues to wreak havoc on the tourists.
-
16.3
Akila Dananjaya to JP Duminy. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
16.2
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Quicker length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.
-
16.1
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Arm ball full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Amazing placement to split the men in the deep with surgical precision.
-
15.6
Suranga Lakmal to Dwaine Pretorius. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
15.5
Suranga Lakmal to JP Duminy. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.
-
15.4
Suranga Lakmal to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera, fielded by de Silva.
-
15.3
FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Not where he intended but it's four more all the same. Things are slipping away from Sri Lanka.
-
15.2
FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Fifty for Pretorius, his promotion up the order has worked exactly as the hosts wanted today.
-
15.1
FOUR! Suranga Lakmal to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Wow, struck with real ferocity and in the end the bowler has to take evasive action. Lakmal is lucky it didn't hit him, it could've been nasty.
-
14.6
OUT! Bowled. Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to. Vandersay holds his nerve and fires in a quick wrong'un to flatten leg stump. The legspinner has taken some tap so far today but this is a really important wicket for the tourists. Hendricks just lost his shape slightly in the stroke, perhaps because he was looking to hit it too hard.
-
14.5
SIX! Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Pure perfection from Hendricks, coming down the pitch and slightly to leg to give himself room to launch sweetly inside-out over extra cover. Aesthetically beautiful batting.
-
14.4
Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
14.3
Jeffrey Vandersay to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
14.2
Jeffrey Vandersay to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Silva, fielded by Perera.
-
14.1
Jeffrey Vandersay to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
13.6
Isuru Udana to Reeza Hendricks. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by de Silva. Sri Lanka's fielding is letting them down today. This was struck firmly but straight to the man at backward point, it should've been a regulation catch.
-
13.5
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.
-
13.4
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Pretorius had to stretch for that and yet he somehow still gets immense power into the stroke. Sri Lanka could really do with a wicket or two.
-
13.3
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
13.2
Isuru Udana to Reeza Hendricks. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump moves in front pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
13.1
Isuru Udana to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lakmal.
-
12.6
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
12.5
SIX! Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Clubbed all the way, stand and deliver stuff from Pretorius. These two are cutting loose after taking their time to get set.
-
12.4
Akila Dananjaya to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.
-
12.3
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Reeza Hendricks. Arm length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Smoked hard and flat, leaving the fielders with absolutely no chance of cutting it off.
-
12.2
Akila Dananjaya to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
12.1
Akila Dananjaya to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
11.6
Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
11.5
FOUR! Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, bottom edge past fine leg for 4 runs. The runs continue to flow for Hendricks although this was a little bit fortunate.
-
11.4
Jeffrey Vandersay to Dwaine Pretorius. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep point for 3 runs, run save by Perera, fielded by de Silva.
-
11.3
Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
11.2
SIX! Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Boom, that's gone miles back right off the middle of the blade. Terrific strike, the crowd is really starting to party now at the Wanderers.
-
11.1
Jeffrey Vandersay to Reeza Hendricks. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump moves in front cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
10.6
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
10.5
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Superb stroke, using his wrists to place it exactly where he wanted. Hendricks is starting to motor.
-
10.4
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. That sat up nicely, Hendricks had ample time to pick his spot with a cross-batted slap.
-
10.3
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
10.2
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
10.1
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Lasith Malinga to Dwaine Pretorius. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella, appeal made for L.B.W. Malinga really likes this, it looked innocuous at first but he's going to ask for a review. It's a waste though, poor from the skipper. Ball tracking shows it was comfortably missing leg.