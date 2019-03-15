South Africa will be eyeing up a 5-0 whitewash win in their one-sided one-day international series with Sri Lanka when the two teams meet in the fifth and final ODI in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am on Saturday.

The game is also set to be Cape Town native JP Duminy's final ODI appearance on home soil, after announcing that he will retire from the format after the World Cup in England later this year. He will continue to be available for T20 internationals.

"The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I'd like to achieve in the future," Duminy said. "While a decision like this is never easy, I also feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton.

"I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.

"I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my team-mates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years."

Duminy hit an unbeaten 31 in steering South Africa to a comfortable six-wicket win in Wednesday's fourth ODI, while Quinton de Kock (51) was the star of the show in scoring a fourth fifty in as many innings in the series.

Duminy, as well as Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla, returned to the South Africa squad for the final two ODIs, though the latter did not feature in Wednesday's win due to family reasons that will also keep him out of Saturday's game.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana