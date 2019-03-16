Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

74-1

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

225  (49.3 ov)

South Africa need 152 runs to win from 34.3 overs

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 74-1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st 225All out (49.3 ov)
South Africa need 152 runs to win from 34.3 overs

S Africa 1st Innings74-1

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Q. de Kock c Fernando b Malinga 6 14 1 0 42.86
A.K. Markram Not out 36 46 5 0 78.26
F. du Plessis (c) Not out 23 33 1 0 69.70
Extras 5w, 4lb 9
Total 15.3 Overs, 1 wkts 74
To Bat: 
H.E. van der Dussen,
J.P. Duminy,
D. Pretorius,
A.L. Phehlukwayo,
K.S. Rabada,
A. Nortje,
L. Ngidi,
M.I. Tahir

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 de Kock 2.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Sri Lanka Bowling
O M R W Econ
Malinga 5 0 18 1 3.60
D.M. de Silva 1 0 3 0 3.00
I.U. Tillakaratna 5 1 23 0 4.60
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 3 0 19 0 6.33
Perera 1.3 0 7 0 4.67

Sri Lanka 1st Innings225 All out

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
W.I.A. Fernando c Markram b Ngidi 9 15 2 0 60.00
W.U. Tharanga c de Kock b Rabada 2 8 0 0 25.00
B.O.P. Fernando c du Plessis b Tahir 22 47 4 0 46.81
B.K.G. Mendis run out (Ngidi) 56 84 3 0 66.67
A.K. Perera c du Plessis b Tahir 31 37 3 0 83.78
P.A.R.P. Perera c&b Rabada 33 57 2 0 57.89
N.L.T.C. Perera c Tahir b Nortje 2 7 0 0 28.57
D.M. de Silva c Duminy b Phehlukwayo 12 12 2 0 100.00
I.U. Tillakaratna c Tahir b Rabada 32 29 3 1 110.34
M.K.P.A.D. Perera c Duminy b Nortje 3 4 0 0 75.00
S.L. Malinga (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3nb, 12w, 8lb 23
Total All Out, 49.3 Overs 225

Fall of Wickets

  1. 14 Fernando 3.3ov
  2. 14 Tharanga 4.1ov
  3. 63 Fernando 17.6ov
  4. 125 Perera 29.5ov
  5. 136 Mendis 34.3ov
  6. 141 Perera 36.3ov
  7. 161 de Silva 40.2ov
  8. 222 Tillakaratna 48.4ov
  9. 222 Perera 48.5ov
  10. 225 Perera 49.3ov
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
K. Rabada 10 1 50 3 5.00
L. Ngidi 5 1 16 1 3.20
A.L. Phehlukwayo 8 0 40 1 5.00
A. Nortje 9.3 0 35 2 3.68
M I T Tahir 10 1 33 2 3.30
D. Pretorius 4 0 27 0 6.75
Duminy 3 0 16 0 5.33

Match Details

Date
16th Mar 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, S George
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 16, 2019 4:25pm

  •  

    15.3

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malinga. Whilst hitting the single Markram's bat has snapped in half, literally

  •  

    15.2

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    15.1

    Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    14.6

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    14.5

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.

  •  

    14.4

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    14.3

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    14.2

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.

  •  

    14.1

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    13.6

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    13.5

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    13.4

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    13.3

    Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    13.2

    Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    13.1

    Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    12.6

    FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Akila will feel hard done by, after a good over Markram gets a thick outside edge on the ball which trickles towards the boundary

  •  

    12.5

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    12.4

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    12.3

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Doosra back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    12.2

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.

  •  

    12.1

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    11.6

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    11.5

    FOUR! Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side down the track flick, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Markram uses his feet well to flick the ball through mid wicket

  •  

    11.4

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    11.3

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    11.2

    Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    11.1

    Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    10.6

    FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Too full from Akila and Markram leans into the shot and drives with ease

  •  

    10.5

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    10.4

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    10.3

    Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    10.2

    FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis gives himself room and placed the ball perfectly past the fielder

  •  

    10.1

    Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    9.6

    Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    9.5

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Fernando.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Lovely stroke from Markram he drives through the line and pierces the infield

  •  

    9.3

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    9.2

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    9.1

    Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Perera, fielded by Malinga.

  •  

    8.6

    Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    8.5

    Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Malinga.

  •  

    8.4

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    8.3

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    8.2

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Tillakaratna.

  •  

    8.1

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    7.6

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    7.5

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malinga.

  •  

    7.4

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    7.3

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    7.2

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    7.1

    Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Tillakaratna.

  •  

    6.6

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    6.5

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

  •  

    6.4

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    6.3

    Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. The ball flicks off the thigh pad and past the keeper for four leg byes

  •  

    6.2

    Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.

  •  

    6.1

    Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, Spliced to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.

Full Commentary