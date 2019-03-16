Cricket Match
S Africa
74-1
Sri Lanka
225 (49.3 ov)
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|S Africa 1st
|74-1 (15.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|225All out (49.3 ov)
|South Africa need 152 runs to win from 34.3 overs
S Africa 1st Innings74-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Fernando b Malinga
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|A.K. Markram
|Not out
|36
|46
|5
|0
|78.26
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|23
|33
|1
|0
|69.70
|Extras
|5w, 4lb
|9
|Total
|15.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|74
Fall of Wickets
- 8 de Kock 2.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|5
|0
|18
|1
|3.60
|D.M. de Silva
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|5
|1
|23
|0
|4.60
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|Perera
|1.3
|0
|7
|0
|4.67
Sri Lanka 1st Innings225 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Markram b Ngidi
|9
|15
|2
|0
|60.00
|W.U. Tharanga
|c de Kock b Rabada
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|B.O.P. Fernando
|c du Plessis b Tahir
|22
|47
|4
|0
|46.81
|B.K.G. Mendis
|run out (Ngidi)
|56
|84
|3
|0
|66.67
|A.K. Perera
|c du Plessis b Tahir
|31
|37
|3
|0
|83.78
|P.A.R.P. Perera
|c&b Rabada
|33
|57
|2
|0
|57.89
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|c Tahir b Nortje
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|D.M. de Silva
|c Duminy b Phehlukwayo
|12
|12
|2
|0
|100.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c Tahir b Rabada
|32
|29
|3
|1
|110.34
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|c Duminy b Nortje
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|S.L. Malinga (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3nb, 12w, 8lb
|23
|Total
|All Out, 49.3 Overs
|225
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Fernando 3.3ov
- 14 Tharanga 4.1ov
- 63 Fernando 17.6ov
- 125 Perera 29.5ov
- 136 Mendis 34.3ov
- 141 Perera 36.3ov
- 161 de Silva 40.2ov
- 222 Tillakaratna 48.4ov
- 222 Perera 48.5ov
- 225 Perera 49.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|10
|1
|50
|3
|5.00
|L. Ngidi
|5
|1
|16
|1
|3.20
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|8
|0
|40
|1
|5.00
|A. Nortje
|9.3
|0
|35
|2
|3.68
|M I T Tahir
|10
|1
|33
|2
|3.30
|D. Pretorius
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|Duminy
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, S George
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
15.3
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malinga. Whilst hitting the single Markram's bat has snapped in half, literally
-
15.2
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
15.1
Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
14.6
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
14.5
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
14.4
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
14.3
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
14.2
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
14.1
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
13.6
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
13.5
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
13.4
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
13.3
Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
13.2
Thisara Perera to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
13.1
Thisara Perera to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
12.6
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Akila will feel hard done by, after a good over Markram gets a thick outside edge on the ball which trickles towards the boundary
-
12.5
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
12.4
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
12.3
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Doosra back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
12.2
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
12.1
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
11.6
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
11.5
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side down the track flick, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Markram uses his feet well to flick the ball through mid wicket
-
11.4
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
11.3
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
11.2
Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
11.1
Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
10.6
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Too full from Akila and Markram leans into the shot and drives with ease
-
10.5
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
10.4
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
10.3
Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
10.2
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis gives himself room and placed the ball perfectly past the fielder
-
10.1
Akila Dananjaya to Aiden Markram. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
9.6
Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
9.5
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Fernando.
-
9.4
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Lovely stroke from Markram he drives through the line and pierces the infield
-
9.3
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
9.2
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
9.1
Isuru Udana to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Perera, fielded by Malinga.
-
8.6
Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
8.5
Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
8.4
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
8.3
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
8.2
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Tillakaratna.
-
8.1
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tharanga.
-
7.6
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
7.5
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
7.4
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
7.3
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
7.2
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
7.1
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
6.6
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
6.5
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
6.4
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
6.3
Lasith Malinga to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. The ball flicks off the thigh pad and past the keeper for four leg byes
-
6.2
Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tharanga.
-
6.1
Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot defending, Spliced to backward point for no runs, fielded by Perera.