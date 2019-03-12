South Africa batsman Hashim Amla will miss the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka for family reasons.

Amla was rested for the first three ODIs of the series and, having initially been scheduled to return, will now be absent from games four and five as well.

"Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current series on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Without Amla to call upon, South Africa have given another opportunity to Reeza Hendricks, who had been dropped for the final two matches of series after scores of one, 29 and four in the first three games.

The Proteas have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and have brought back Aiden Markram and JP Duminy ahead of the match in Port Elizabeth with Wiaan Mulder axed from the squad.

4:14 The best of the action from Durban as South Africa beat Sri Lanka to clinch a 3-0 series win

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka must do without Kusal Perera after he was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a hamstring tear sustained in the field during the third ODI in Durban.

