Dale Steyn will hope for a recall when South Africa host Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Centurion on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am.

The seamer sat out South Africa's eight-wicket win in the opener on Sunday, with the home side recalling fit-again Lungi Ngidi and opting to give a debut to Anrich Nortje.

Ngidi snared three wickets and Nortje one as the Proteas rolled Sri Lanka for 231 in Johannesburg, although leg-spinner Imran Tahir - who announced on Monday that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup this summer - bagged the best figures, with 3-26 from his 10 overs.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (112no) then notched his 11th ODI ton, putting on 136 with Quinton de Kock (81) for the second wicket, as the hosts coasted home with 67 balls in reserve.

6:16 Highlights from Johannesburg as Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir helped South Africa to victory over Sri Lanka.

Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for just one at the weekend but has fond memories of Centurion, having struck an unbeaten 83 there in January as South Africa beat Pakistan by 13 runs on DLS.

Sri Lanka could pick seamer Kasun Rajitha in place of spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who dropped Du Plessis at third man on Sunday when the Proteas skipper was on 32.

Kusal Mendis was the pick of the Sri Lanka batsmen at Wanderers, the right-hander scoring his 13th ODI fifty before his side tumbled from 195-4.

Watch the second ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at Centurion, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am on Wednesday.