Sri Lanka
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|26
|17
|6
|0
|152.94
|R.R. Hendricks
|Not out
|7
|11
|1
|0
|63.64
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|27
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|2.2
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|M.V.T. Fernando
|1
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
|D.M. de Silva
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- S George, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
4.4
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
4.3
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
4.2
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
3.6
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
3.4
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. De Kock has a look at a couple and then launches his assault, skipping down the track and hitting the ball high over cover.
-
3.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
3.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
3.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
2.6
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
2.5
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
2.4
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
2.3
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
2.2
Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
2.1
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
1.6
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a fourth. Fernando is getting some lovely shape but the ball is just swinging straight onto the middle of the bat. He needs to be tighter to off stump and then he could pose the left-hander some problems. Great start for de Kock.
-
1.5
Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
1.4
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Three in three. The Sri Lankans had a chat about what line Fernando should be bowling but there was width on offer there again and it's another lovely cover drive from a man in form.
-
1.3
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's a better shot. Big swing away from the left-hander but it's just making the cover drive easier for de Kock at the moment.
-
1.2
FOUR! Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Width and that comes off de Kock's bat at speed. There's a dive from the man in the deep but he can't cut it off.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Vishwa Fernando to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
0.6
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella. Nice start from Malinga. Can he pick up a wicket early on whilst the new ball is still moving around?
-
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
0.4
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.3
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.2
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Quinton de Kock. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.