Cricket Match
S Africa
Sri Lanka
162-4 (31.4 ov)
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|162-4 (31.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 162 for 4 with 18.2 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings162-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c&b Ngidi
|8
|7
|2
|0
|114.29
|W.U. Tharanga
|b Ngidi
|9
|11
|2
|0
|81.82
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c de Kock b Tahir
|33
|36
|4
|0
|91.67
|B.O.P. Fernando
|run out (Miller)
|49
|49
|5
|2
|100.00
|B.K.G. Mendis
|Not out
|32
|45
|3
|0
|71.11
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|30
|42
|2
|0
|71.43
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|31.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|162
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Dickwella 1.4ov
- 23 Tharanga 3.4ov
- 99 Perera 16.4ov
- 101 Fernando 18.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|5
|0
|29
|0
|5.80
|L. Ngidi
|5.2
|0
|36
|2
|6.75
|A. Nortje
|5
|0
|32
|0
|6.40
|D. Pretorius
|5
|0
|26
|0
|5.20
|M I T Tahir
|7
|1
|18
|1
|2.57
|P.W.A. Mulder
|4
|0
|20
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Mar 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
Live Commentary
-
31.4
Lungi Ngidi to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
31.3
Lungi Ngidi to Kusal Mendis. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
31.2
Lungi Ngidi to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada.
-
31.1
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Ngidi returns to the attack with a friendly loosener, drifting onto the pads allowing Mendis to tickle it fine. All the pressure seems to have gone now, Sri Lanka will be wanting this partnership to kick on.
-
30.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
30.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
30.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
30.3
FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Finally a stroke of real conviction from de Silva, he's looked a little scratchy so far but this is right out of the screws.
-
30.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
30.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
29.6
FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Mendis has been patiently waiting a ball he can smack to the fence, he spots this cutter early so unleashes from down on one knee. Vital boundary for the tourists, it's been eight overs since their previous.
-
29.5
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
29.4
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
29.3
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, run save by Miller.
-
29.2
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by de Kock.
-
29.1
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
28.6
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
28.5
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
28.4
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, to leg moves in front sweeping, Gloved to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
28.3
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.2
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
28.1
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
27.6
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi. It's been a while since the last boundary so Mendis tries to break the shackles, he gets lucky as it spoons over mid on.
-
27.5
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mulder.
-
27.4
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
27.3
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
27.2
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
27.1
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
26.6
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
26.5
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.4
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
26.3
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
26.2
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
26.1
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner full toss, off stump down the track flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
25.6
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. These two just ticking things along for Sri Lanka at the moment, looking to rebuild while taking no risks.
-
25.5
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
25.4
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
25.3
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
25.2
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
25.1
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
24.6
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
24.5
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
24.4
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by du Plessis, fielded by Tahir.
-
24.3
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
24.2
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
24.1
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
23.6
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Mulder.
-
23.5
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.4
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.3
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
23.2
Wiaan Mulder to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.1
Wiaan Mulder to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
22.6
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
22.5
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mulder.
-
22.4
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
22.3
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
22.2
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
22.1
Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.