Quinton de Kock is set to return to the South Africa side for the first of their three T20I clashes with Zimbabwe in East London on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was rested for the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe, with Saturday's four-wicket victory in Paarl completing a 3-0 whitewash for the Proteas.

De Kock is back in the squad, along with all-rounder David Miller, and is expected to open the batting, as well as regaining the gloves from Heinrich Klaasen.

v Live International T20 Cricket S Africa vs Zimbabwe October 9, 2018, 4:55pm

South Africa also welcome back the experienced Robbie Frylinck and seam duo Dane Patterson and Junior Dala, while batsmen Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen could both make their T20I debuts.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe go in search of their first T201 victory in two years and are expected to make several changes to the side that came off second best by some distance over the longer format.

Chamu Chibhaba and Tarisai Musakanda come into the squad to bolster a batting line-up that mustered just one half-century in the ODI series - Sean Williams' knock of 69 in Paarl.

Slow left-armer Tendai Chisoro and seamer Chris Mpofu are also expected to feature in the first match of the series. The two sides also meet on Friday in Potchefstroom and then travel to Benoni on Sunday.

Watch the first T20I, in East London, live from 4.55pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404).