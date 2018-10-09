Cricket Match
S Africa
102-3 (13.0 ov)
Zimbabwe
S Africa vs Zimbabwe
|S Africa 1st
|102-3 (13.0 ov)
|South Africa are 102 for 3 with 7.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings102-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Chibhabha b Mpofu
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|G.L. Cloete
|c Masakadza b Jarvis
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|F. du Plessis (c)
|c Chisoro b Mavuta
|34
|20
|5
|2
|170.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|33
|28
|2
|1
|117.86
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|22
|22
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w, 3lb
|6
|Total
|13.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|102
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Cloete 0.5ov
- 11 de Kock 1.3ov
- 52 du Plessis 6.1ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Jarvis
|2
|0
|15
|1
|7.50
|Mpofu
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|T.S. Chisoro
|2.5
|0
|33
|0
|11.65
|B. Mavuta
|3
|0
|15
|1
|5.00
|Williams
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|C.J. Chibhabha
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Oct 2018
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Buffalo Park, East London
- Umpires
- S George, A T Holdstock
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
12.6
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.5
Tendai Chisoro to David Miller. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
-
12.4
Tendai Chisoro to David Miller. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Mpofu.
-
12.3
Tendai Chisoro to David Miller. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mavuta.
-
12.3
Wide Tendai Chisoro to David Miller. Quicker length ball, down leg side no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
12.2
Tendai Chisoro to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chibhabha.
-
12.1
Tendai Chisoro to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
11.6
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Chisoro.
-
11.5
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
11.4
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chisoro.
-
11.3
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chisoro.
-
11.2
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, to point for no runs, fielded by Moor.
-
11.1
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to point for no runs, fielded by Moor.
-
10.6
Sean Williams to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
-
10.5
Sean Williams to David Miller. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.
-
10.4
APPEAL! Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Musakanda, appeal made for Run Out. Up in the air but lands safe! And they get back for two! Miller is safe.
-
10.3
Sean Williams to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mavuta.
-
10.2
Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot defending, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
10.1
Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
9.6
Chamu Chibhabha to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to third slip for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
9.5
Chamu Chibhabha to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
9.4
Chamu Chibhabha to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
9.3
Chamu Chibhabha to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Musakanda.
-
9.2
FOUR! Chamu Chibhabha to David Miller. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. A long hop and absolutely smashed by Miller! Stay out of the way of that!
-
9.1
Chamu Chibhabha to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
8.6
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mpofu.
-
8.5
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Moor, fielded by Jarvis. Miller is almost run out at the non-striker's end coming back for the second! Good pressure from Zimbabwe.
-
8.4
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
8.3
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
8.2
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jarvis.
-
8.1
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Chibhabha.
-
7.6
Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Moor.
-
7.5
Sean Williams to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mavuta.
-
7.4
Sean Williams to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
7.3
Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Masakadza.
-
7.2
Sean Williams to David Miller. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Chibhabha.
-
7.1
Sean Williams to David Miller. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
6.6
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Chisoro.
-
6.5
Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to point for no runs, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
6.4
FOUR! Brandon Mavuta to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Picks the gap in the field, races away through the covers, strong wrists from the debutant.
-
6.3
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Chibhabha.
-
6.2
Brandon Mavuta to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side moves in front flick, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Chibhabha.
-
6.1
OUT! Caught. Brandon Mavuta to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Chisoro. Immediately a wicket for the legspinner! Tossed up and Faf looked to play it with the spin but picked out the man back on the cover boundary for that exact shot! Zimbabwe peg back South Africa once again, big wicket.
-
5.6
Kyle Jarvis to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chisoro.
-
5.5
Kyle Jarvis to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Moor.
-
5.4
Kyle Jarvis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
5.3
Kyle Jarvis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mavuta.
-
5.2
Kyle Jarvis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, mis-fielded by Jarvis, fielded by Chigumbura.
-
5.1
SIX! Kyle Jarvis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Rassie van der Dussen joins the party! He looks strong on the legside.
-
4.6
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, to leg backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Smashed away legside this time.
-
4.6
Wide Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.5
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Chisoro is getting the treatment. I think Zimbabwe need to go back to the seamers as soon as possible as this pitch looks two-paced.
-
4.4
Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
4.4
Wide Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.3
Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chisoro.
-
4.2
Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump backing away pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chisoro.
-
4.1
FOUR! Tendai Chisoro to Faf du Plessis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Gives himself room again and up and over point. It's all happening here.
-
3.6
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
3.5
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
3.4
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the front foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
3.3
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
-
3.2
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
3.1
Christopher Mpofu to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Chigumbura.