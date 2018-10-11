David Miller will return to the scene of his record T20 hundred when South Africa entertain Zimbabwe in the second match of the series on Friday.

Miller hit a 35-ball ton, the fastest in T20 internationals, at Potchefstroom against Bangladesh last October having been dropped on nought - two months before Rohit Sharma matched him with a 35-ball century versus Sri Lanka in Indore.

Zimbabwe will have to contend with Miller but also Rassie van der Dussen - the 29-year-old cracked a half-century on debut as the Proteas won Tuesday's opener in East London by 34 runs, while each of his three domestic T20 hundreds have come at Potchefstroom.

Zimbabwe, though, will not have to deal with Imran Tahir, with the veteran leg-spinner, who snared 5-23 in the first T20I after claiming 10 wickets and a hat-trick as South Africa swept the ODIs 3-0, rested for the final two matches of the series.

Tabraiz Shamsi will be the hosts' sole frontline spinner at Senwes Park and hoping to improve on his return at Boland Park on Tuesday, in which his four overs were belted for 43 runs, with Zimbabwe batsman Peter Moor cracking the left-armer for four sixes in row.

Moor (44 of 21) and Brandon Mavuta (28 off 14) resuscitated Zimbabwe's innings with a quick-fire stand of 53 after the visitors had tumbled to 70-7 in reply to South Africa's 160-6.

And Moor was quick to praise 21-year-old Mavuta, who was also Zimbabwe's most economical bowler in East London and dismissed Faf du Plessis with his first delivery.

"He's a young guy, he's a fearless guy. His bowling has been unbelievable and he's a good fielder," Moor said of the leg-spinning all-rounder.

"I was so proud of him for the way he went about his innings. As a young man, being able to go out and do that against a top-quality side sends a huge message to the world."

Elton Chigumbura is at risk of being dropped by Zimbabwe after registering two ducks in his last three innings, while South Africa could recall all-rounder Robbie Frylinck.

