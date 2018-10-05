Faf du Plessis will return for South Africa as they hunt an ODI series sweep over Zimbabwe in Paarl on Saturday - with the fit-again skipper hoping his fellow batsmen can fire.

The Proteas' bowling unit has been rampant in the first two games with Zimbabwe skittled for 117 and 78 - leg-spinner Imran Tahir the star last time out with his 6-24 including a hat-trick.

However, South Africa stumbled in pursuit of 118 in the opening contest in Kimberley, while they had sunk to 101-7 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday before Dale Steyn hit his maiden ODI fifty from the No 9 spot as the hosts recovered to post 198 all out.

With Du Plessis having recovered quicker than expected from shoulder surgery, he is poised to play his first game since August and take the place of either Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks or Khaya Zondo.

However, the spotlight will remain on whichever two of those batsmen remain, with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock expected to regain their spots in Australia later this year when they have finished rehabilitating from injury and resting respectively.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is the only man in the South Africa squad not to have seen any action in the opening two fixtures so will hope to be given a chance at Boland Park.

Zimbabwe, on a run of nine ODI losses in a row, including a three-run reverse against the UAE in March, need their batting to make significant improvements having successively posted their lowest ODI scores against the Proteas.

Hamilton Masakadza's men can also be thankful that AB de Villiers, now retired from international cricket, is not around - he blazed 176 from 121 balls in the last ODI in Paarl, against Bangladesh in October 2017.

Watch the third and final ODI, in Paarl, live from 11.55am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404).