Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka U19s

127
Result
Badge

England U19

279-7

England Under 19s win by 152 runs

Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19

England U19s win plate final at World Cup as Dan Mousley and Lewis Goldsworthy star

Mousley's century and Goldsworthy's five-for lead England to crushing win over Sri Lanka in Benoni

Dan Mousley's ton helped England win the plate final at the Under-19 World Cup

England won the plate trophy at the Under-19 World Cup after Dan Mousley's century and Lewis Goldsworthy's five-wicket haul ensured a crushing 152-run victory over Sri Lanka.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England's hopes of winning the World Cup outright for the first time since 1998 were dashed when they finished outside of the top two in their group following back-to-back defeats to West Indies and Australia in Kimberley.

However, George Balderson's side thrashed Nigeria in their final pool game and then reeled off victories over Japan and Zimbabwe to earn a shot at the consolation prize, which they won in emphatic style in Benoni on Monday to finish ninth in the 16-team tournament.

Mousley (111 from 135 balls), Jack Haynes (68 off 78) and Joey Evison (59 off 45) propelled England to 279-7 from their 50 overs, before Sri Lanka - who had seen off Scotland in their semi-final - were razed for 127.

Lewis Goldsworthy took five wickets as Sri Lanka were torpedoed for 127

Left-arm spinner Goldsworthy removed Ahan Wickramasinghe and Kamil Mishara early on, before then taking the final three wickets, including Sri Lanka No 3 Ravindu Rasantha for 66.

Rasantha was the only batsman to pass 15 as Sri Lanka, who suffered three runs outs, were skittled in 31 overs at Willowmoore Park.

The main tournament continues on Tuesday with the first semi-final between defending champions India and Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am.

New Zealand will then face Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am, with the final to take place in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
3rd Feb 2020
Toss
Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
A S Pakteen, B P Jele
TV Umpire
S J Nogajski
Match Referee
S Wadvalla
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

sri lanka u19s BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.D. Paranavithana c Qadri b Balderson 0
K.M. Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage lbw Goldsworthy 15
R.R.D. Wellage lbw Goldsworthy 66
N.D.P. Kenaththage run out (Mousley) 4
A.S. Wickramasinghe Arachchige lbw Goldsworthy 9
S.D. Gamage run out (Haynes) 2
C.P. Wijesinghe run out (Evison) 11
D.S.T. Lesi Madura lbw Currie 1
K.N. Manikkuwadu lbw Goldsworthy 1
A.A. Daniel Not out 0
D.M. Loku Marakkalage c Aldridge b Goldsworthy 4
Extras 1 1b, 3lb 14
Total All Out, 31.0 Overs 127
Full Batting Card

england u19 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.P. Balderson 4 0 22 1
S.W. Currie 6 1 31 1
K. Aldridge 5 0 21 0
L.P. Goldsworthy 7 0 21 5
H. Qadri 5 1 10 0
G.C. Hill 4 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card

