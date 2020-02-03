England won the plate trophy at the Under-19 World Cup after Dan Mousley's century and Lewis Goldsworthy's five-wicket haul ensured a crushing 152-run victory over Sri Lanka.

England's hopes of winning the World Cup outright for the first time since 1998 were dashed when they finished outside of the top two in their group following back-to-back defeats to West Indies and Australia in Kimberley.

However, George Balderson's side thrashed Nigeria in their final pool game and then reeled off victories over Japan and Zimbabwe to earn a shot at the consolation prize, which they won in emphatic style in Benoni on Monday to finish ninth in the 16-team tournament.

Mousley (111 from 135 balls), Jack Haynes (68 off 78) and Joey Evison (59 off 45) propelled England to 279-7 from their 50 overs, before Sri Lanka - who had seen off Scotland in their semi-final - were razed for 127.

Left-arm spinner Goldsworthy removed Ahan Wickramasinghe and Kamil Mishara early on, before then taking the final three wickets, including Sri Lanka No 3 Ravindu Rasantha for 66.

Rasantha was the only batsman to pass 15 as Sri Lanka, who suffered three runs outs, were skittled in 31 overs at Willowmoore Park.

The main tournament continues on Tuesday with the first semi-final between defending champions India and Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am.

New Zealand will then face Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am, with the final to take place in Potchefstroom on Sunday.