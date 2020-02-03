Cricket Match
Sri Lanka U19s
76-4
England U19
279-7 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19
|Sri Lanka U19s 1st
|76-4 (13.5 ov)
|England U19 1st
|279-7 (50.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka Under 19s need 204 runs to win from 36.1 overs
Sri Lanka U19s 1st Innings76-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.D. Paranavithana
|c Qadri b Balderson
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.M. Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage
|lbw Goldsworthy
|15
|17
|3
|0
|88.24
|R.R.D. Wellage
|Not out
|38
|39
|6
|1
|97.44
|N.D.P. Kenaththage (c)
|run out (Mousley)
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|A.S. Wickramasinghe Arachchige
|lbw Goldsworthy
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|S.D. Gamage
|Not out
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|13.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|76
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Paranavithana 0.3ov
- 46 Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage 6.5ov
- 55 Kenaththage 8.3ov
- 67 Wickramasinghe Arachchige 10.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.P. Balderson
|2
|0
|18
|1
|9.00
|S.W. Currie
|3
|1
|17
|0
|5.67
|K. Aldridge
|4
|0
|20
|0
|5.00
|L.P. Goldsworthy
|4
|0
|12
|2
|3.00
England U19 1st Innings279-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.R. Mousley
|s Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage b Manikkuwadu
|111
|135
|9
|1
|82.22
|S.J. Young
|c Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage b Loku Marakkalage
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Cox
|lbw Lesi Madura
|17
|24
|2
|0
|70.83
|J.A. Haynes
|c Lesi Madura b Daniel
|68
|78
|5
|0
|87.18
|G.C. Hill
|c Kenaththage b Lesi Madura
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.D.M. Evison
|b Wijesinghe
|59
|45
|4
|3
|131.11
|G.P. Balderson (c)
|b Loku Marakkalage
|13
|13
|1
|0
|100.00
|K.L. Aldridge
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4w, 7lb
|11
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|279
- To Bat:
- L.P. Goldsworthy,
- S.W. Currie,
- H. Qadri
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Young 0.4ov
- 59 Cox 10.5ov
- 201 Haynes 37.6ov
- 202 Hill 38.3ov
- 222 Mousley 43.2ov
- 267 Balderson 48.3ov
- 279 Evison 49.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.M. Loku Marakkalage
|9
|0
|41
|2
|4.56
|A. Daniel
|10
|0
|45
|1
|4.50
|M.A.C.P. Wijesinghe
|9
|0
|59
|1
|6.56
|D.S. Thilakaratne
|9
|0
|39
|2
|4.33
|K. Nadeeshan
|10
|0
|58
|1
|5.80
|N. Dananjaya
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|N.D. Paranavithana
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Feb 2020
- Toss
- Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Willowmoore Park, Benoni
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- S J Nogajski
- Match Referee
- S Wadvalla
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
13.5
FOUR! Hamidullah Qadri to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, cutting, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.4
Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, sweeping, to square leg for 1 run.
-
13.3
Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Back of a length, cutting, Played to second slip for no runs.
-
13.2
Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
13.1
Hamidullah Qadri to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, glancing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
12.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
12.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
12.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
12.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
12.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
11.6
Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, Fended, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
11.6
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
11.5
Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
11.4
Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
-
11.3
Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
11.2
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
11.1
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
10.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
10.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
10.4
OUT! L.B.W. Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to.
-
10.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
10.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
10.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
9.6
Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.5
Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.5
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
9.4
Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Back of a length, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
9.3
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Back of a length, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
9.1
Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
8.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
8.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
8.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
8.3
OUT! Run Out. Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, driving, Played to cover, fielded by Mousley.
-
8.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
8.1
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
7.5
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
7.4
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played past long off for 4 runs.
-
7.3
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
7.2
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.2
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
7.1
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
6.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
6.5
OUT! L.B.W. Lewis Goldsworthy to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, flick, hit pad to.
-
6.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, glancing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
5.6
Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
5.5
Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
5.4
FOUR! Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
5.2
FOUR! Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.1
Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
4.6
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
4.5
FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
4.3
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.2
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.2
Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
4.1
Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Short, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.