Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka U19s

76-4

In Play
Badge

England U19

279-7  (50.0 ov)

Sri Lanka Under 19s need 204 runs to win from 36.1 overs

Sri Lanka U19s vs England U19

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka U19s 1st 76-4 (13.5 ov)
England U19 1st 279-7 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka U19s 1st Innings76-4

sri lanka u19s Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.D. Paranavithana c Qadri b Balderson 0 3 0 0 0.00
K.M. Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage lbw Goldsworthy 15 17 3 0 88.24
R.R.D. Wellage Not out 38 39 6 1 97.44
N.D.P. Kenaththage (c) run out (Mousley) 4 4 1 0 100.00
A.S. Wickramasinghe Arachchige lbw Goldsworthy 9 9 1 0 100.00
S.D. Gamage Not out 1 11 0 0 9.09
Extras 6w, 3lb 9
Total 13.5 Overs, 4 wkts 76
To Bat: 
C.P. Wijesinghe,
D.S.T. Lesi Madura,
K.N. Manikkuwadu,
A.A. Daniel,
D.M. Loku Marakkalage

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Paranavithana 0.3ov
  2. 46 Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage 6.5ov
  3. 55 Kenaththage 8.3ov
  4. 67 Wickramasinghe Arachchige 10.4ov
England U19 Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.P. Balderson 2 0 18 1 9.00
S.W. Currie 3 1 17 0 5.67
K. Aldridge 4 0 20 0 5.00
L.P. Goldsworthy 4 0 12 2 3.00

England U19 1st Innings279-7

england u19 Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.R. Mousley s Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage b Manikkuwadu 111 135 9 1 82.22
S.J. Young c Rajapaksha Vidana Pathiranalage b Loku Marakkalage 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.M. Cox lbw Lesi Madura 17 24 2 0 70.83
J.A. Haynes c Lesi Madura b Daniel 68 78 5 0 87.18
G.C. Hill c Kenaththage b Lesi Madura 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.D.M. Evison b Wijesinghe 59 45 4 3 131.11
G.P. Balderson (c) b Loku Marakkalage 13 13 1 0 100.00
K.L. Aldridge Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 4w, 7lb 11
Total 50.0 Overs, 7 wkts 279
To Bat: 
L.P. Goldsworthy,
S.W. Currie,
H. Qadri

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Young 0.4ov
  2. 59 Cox 10.5ov
  3. 201 Haynes 37.6ov
  4. 202 Hill 38.3ov
  5. 222 Mousley 43.2ov
  6. 267 Balderson 48.3ov
  7. 279 Evison 49.6ov
Sri Lanka U19s Bowling
O M R W Econ
D.M. Loku Marakkalage 9 0 41 2 4.56
A. Daniel 10 0 45 1 4.50
M.A.C.P. Wijesinghe 9 0 59 1 6.56
D.S. Thilakaratne 9 0 39 2 4.33
K. Nadeeshan 10 0 58 1 5.80
N. Dananjaya 2 0 15 0 7.50
N.D. Paranavithana 1 0 15 0 15.00

Match Details

Date
3rd Feb 2020
Toss
Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
A S Pakteen, B P Jele
TV Umpire
S J Nogajski
Match Referee
S Wadvalla
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 3, 2020 1:11pm

  •  

    13.5

    FOUR! Hamidullah Qadri to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, cutting, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, sweeping, to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Back of a length, cutting, Played to second slip for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Hamidullah Qadri to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Hamidullah Qadri to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, glancing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    12.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    12.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, Fended, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    11.6

    Wide Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    11.5

    Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Short, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Kasey Aldridge to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Sonal Dinusha. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  • 10.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to.

  •  

    10.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.5

    Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    9.4

    Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Back of a length, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Back of a length, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Kasey Aldridge to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ahan Sanchitha. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  • 8.3

    OUT! Run Out. Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, driving, Played to cover, fielded by Mousley.

  •  

    8.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, Played past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    7.1

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Nipun Dhananjaya Perera. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  • 6.5

    OUT! L.B.W. Lewis Goldsworthy to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, flick, hit pad to.

  •  

    6.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, glancing, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    5.6

    Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.4

    FOUR! Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Scott Currie to Kamil Mishara. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Wide Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    4.1

    Kasey Aldridge to Ravindu Rashantha. Short, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

Full Commentary