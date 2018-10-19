Sri Lanka vs England

England have suffered a scare ahead of the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka with Jonny Bairstow twisting his right ankle in practice during a game of football.

The opening batsman will be assessed by England's medical team before a decision is made on Saturday morning as to whether he will be able to play in Kandy, with Alex Hales the most likely replacement at the top of the order should the Yorkshireman be deemed unfit.

Liam Plunkett and Joe Denly - the latter who picked up an injury during an England football warm-up in 2009 when he was tackled by team-mate Owais Shah - are also in contention for spots in the England side as the tourists aim to seal a ninth ODI series win on the bounce, with Eoin Morgan's men two up with two to play.

Plunkett missed the first three matches of the series - a washout followed by back-to-back England victories - due to getting married, allowing fellow seamer Olly Stone to make his international debut.

Kent all-rounder Denly, meanwhile, has come into the squad for the injured Liam Dawson and could play his first ODI in nine years if England opt for a third spinner to supplement Adil Rashid - who bagged 4-36 in Wednesday's game at the same venue - and Moeen Ali.

"I certainly wouldn't have thought a couple of years ago I'd be selected for England as an all-rounder," said Denly, who picked up 57 wickets in all formats for Kent in 2018.

"I've become a lot more confident and it's something I really enjoy doing. It's about trying to develop that even more now and be known as more than just a batter who bowls a bit.

"I was talking to Mo [Moeen Ali] about when we used to play England U19s together - we used to take the mick out of each other's bowling!

"We were both batters back then. We used to roll our arms over in the nets but I thought I was better than Mo and he thought he was better than me.

"It is funny how things change. He's probably one of the best in the world now. He is certainly an inspiration, not just for me but for a lot of people."

England eased to a seven-wicket win in Kandy on Wednesday in a match reduced to 21 overs a side following heavy rain.

Rashid's four-wicket haul was backed up by Tom Curran, who took 3-17 and foxed Sri Lanka with his slower ball after replacing Dawson in the XI.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (58no) and Ben Stokes (35no) then guided England to victory with 15 balls remaining after Jason Roy bludgeoned a quick-fire 41.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and opening partner Niroshan Dickwella blazed 57 for Sri Lanka's first wicket inside six overs on Wednesday, only for England's attack to then restrict the hosts to 150-9.

Samarawickrama wants Sri Lanka's batsmen to respond and show "responsibility", while he also explained why he enjoys dovetailing with Dickwella, who thumped eight of his 20 balls for six last time out.

"We can't win the series from here, so we have to come back really strong and level it," he said. "We have to execute our basic plans and I think our batsmen have to show responsibility first and get a big score.

"Their fast bowlers are really clever because they've got really good slow balls and variation balls. I think we had a great start, myself and Niroshan, but unfortunately we didn't capitalise in the middle period.

"[Dickwella sees it] like a football, so I don't have to take any risks, I just have the chance to back him. When he's playing well, I also get the confidence."

England (possible): J Roy, J Bairstow / A Hales, J Root, E Morgan (c), B Stokes, J Buttler (wkt), M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, T Curran, O Stone

Sri Lanka (from): U Tharanga, N Dickwella (wk), S Samarawickrama, D Chandimal (c), K Mendis, D de Silva, D Shanaka, T Perera, A Dananjaya, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, L Malinga, A Aponso

Watch the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and England, in Kandy, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.45am on Saturday.