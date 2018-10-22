Sri Lanka vs England

England seamers Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Joe Denly are hoping for their first action of the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Tuesday's fifth and final fixture in Colombo.

All four have been unused so far, although Denly was only drafted in as a replacement for the injured Liam Dawson after the second ODI in Dambulla, while Plunkett joined up with the squad shortly before the third ODI in Kandy after getting married.

England skipper Eoin Morgan hinted at changes after the tourists wrapped up a ninth bilateral ODI series victory in a row in Kandy on Saturday - an 18-run win on DLS moving England into a 3-0 lead - and Durham quick Wood is confident he will be handed an opportunity to impress.

"I think I've got a good chance," he said during a Facebook Live with Sky Sports Cricket. "I think we are going to make a few changes so the lads who haven't had a go are going to play.

"We've got an absolutely phenomenal squad and you have to take your chance. Look at the year Plunkett has had - but who do you leave out?"

Alex Hales is likely to partner Jason Roy at the top of the order once again with Jonny Bairstow to miss the fifth ODI and Saturday's T20 international with an ankle injury he sustained playing football in practice on Friday.

England's leading wicket-taker in the series is leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has picked up five in four games, including 4-36 as the visitors won last Wednesday's 21-over-a-side dash in Kandy.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah tops the ICC's ODI rankings with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in second, but Moeen Al feels his great mate Rashid can lay claim to being the best 50-over bowler in the world.

"He's right up there with the best captains I've played under. It's great for us that we have a captain like that and it's one of the reasons we are number one in the world." Moeen Ali on Eoin Morgan

"He's always had ability but I think he's now at his peak as a spinner," said Ali. "He's got all the skills and can bowl like Rashid Khan, he can bowl like any spinner. He has all the balls.

"I think he's really found his pace and his trajectory. He's a fantastic spinner and he's right up there. I know Rashid Khan is probably the best but I think Rash, in my opinion, is even better.

"Rash could be a bit more confident, that's the only thing I would say. Sometimes that's not in his nature, whereas most leg-spinners are normally confident even when they're bowling pies.

"He's always level-headed and he doesn't take things for granted but as a leg-spinner in particular you have to have a bit of confidence."

Sri Lanka chalked up 273-8 in Saturday's match, with opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella (52) and middle-order man Dashun Shanaka (66) scoring half-centuries.

England then reached 132-2 from 29 overs before rain hit, a long way clear of the DLS requirement of 114, but the game could have been a lot closer had Joe Root been dismissed on 22, the batsman clothed a full toss to fine leg but was reprieved with Sri Lanka not having five men inside the circle.

"Batting-wise it was a great performance on a wicket that was slow and turning," said Dickwella. "The middle order and the top order have to click to give a big total. So I think we did a great job as a unit.

"We didn't lose by a big margin and I think we did quite well in the last game. The no ball, the rain and all of that, that's why I think we lost the match."

England (possible): J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan (c), J Buttler (wkt), B Stokes, M Ali, S Curran, L Plunkett, A Rashid, M Wood

Sri Lanka (from): U Tharanga, N Dickwella (wkt), S Samarawickrama, D Chandimal (c), K Mendis, D De Silva, D Shanaka, T Perera, A Dananjaya, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, L Malinga, A Aponso

Watch the fifth and final ODI, in Colombo, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Main Event (channel 401) from 9.30am on Tuesday.