Sri Lanka vs England

Jos Buttler says England are embracing the pressure of being the top-ranked ODI side and want to keep "pushing boundaries".

Eoin Morgan's side are on a run of eight bilateral ODI series victories in a row and will be looking to stretch that in Sri Lanka - the place where they were thrashed 5-2 in 2014 before Morgan marshalled their white-ball revolution - when the five-match contest begins in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka have lost 30 of their previous 40 ODIs and sacked captain Angelo Mathews following their early exit in the Asia Cup before dropping him from the squad to face England - but Buttler believes the Lions will be a force in their home conditions.

"There is always pressure being number one," said vice-captain Buttler ahead of the Sky Live clash, in which uncapped Warwickshire seamer Olly Stone could make his England debut.

"People want to chase you. Once you get there I think that's where the hard work really starts because you have a bit of a target on your back.

"I think a lot of the guys enjoy the pressure in the dressing room. It's up to you to keep improving and stay there. We need to put no limitation on what we're capable of.

"We're happy to be favourites. It shows we've been doing good stuff. We're full of confidence and looking forward to adapting our style of play and pushing the boundaries of what's capable in these conditions.

"We're very aware of Sri Lanka's qualities. They have some experienced players who play well in these conditions. Notoriously it has been tricky in the past for English sides to come here."

England coach Trevor Bayliss and his assistant Paul Farbrace have both held the position as Sri Lanka head coach - Bayliss guiding the side to the 2011 World Cup final and Farbrace steering them to the Asia Cup and World Twenty20 titles in 2014.

"Obviously they've had a lot of experience in Sri Lanka and that gets passed around the nets," added Buttler, whose side won one warm-up match against a Sri Lankan Board XI by 43 runs on DLS before the second was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

"A lot of the players have been here before, while guys have experienced these conditions before on Lions and Performance Programme tours.

"A lot of it comes down to sifting information from guys like Trevor and Farby Farbrace, working it out and bringing it into your own game."

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal - who admits Mathews' axing has shorn the hosts of their best batsman - hopes Sri Lanka's spinners can cause Morgan's men problems, while he has also pinpointed fielding as a part of the game where his side must improve.

"These conditions are very different to what England are used to playing in," said Chandimal, who scored 77 while batting for the Sri Lankan Board XI in Friday's practice game in Colombo. "The pitches here spin and it is not an easy thing to play, especially for the batters.

"Overall comparing our boys to England, they have more experience, but we have more mystery spinners in our side. When the situation comes we have some game plans which we will have to execute.

"In the last few days we have worked really hard on our fielding, individually and as a group. That's the biggest change we are trying to make in this series."

Stone is competing with the Curran brothers Sam and Tom for a spot in England's seam attack, with first-team regular Liam Plunkett missing the first three ODIs of the series due to his wedding.

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson could also come into contention, with Morgan telling Sky Sports that England are considering playing three spinners at some stage in the series.

England (possible): J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan (c), J Buttler (wkt), B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, O Stone, M Wood

Sri Lanka (possible): U Tharanga, N Dickwella (wk), K Perera, D Chandimal (c), D de Silva, D Shanaka, T Perera, A Dananjaya, L Sandakan, D Chameera, L Malinga

