Sri Lanka vs England

Joe Root has urged his England side to do what 'no English side has done before' and win 3-0 in Sri Lanka.

Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow will return to the England side for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday.

Broad replaces fellow seamer James Anderson in the XI, while Bairstow comes in for all-rounder Sam Curran, who sustained a side strain in England's series-sealing, 57-run win in Kandy on Sunday.

Bairstow will feature as a specialist batsman at No 3, with Ben Foakes retaining the wicketkeeping gloves as Joe Root's side aim to whitewash an opposition away from home in a series of three or more games for the first time since winning 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

Broad - who told Sky Sports Cricket during the second Test that England were right to leave him out of the first two matches - will move above India's Kapil Dev and up to seventh on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers if he manages two scalps in Colombo and takes his tally to 435.

Sri Lanka, who were last whitewashed at home by a non-Asian side in 2004 when Australia triumphed 3-0, will be forced into at least one change, with spinner Akila Dananjaya having his bowling action assessed in Brisbane.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan is the most likely candidate to replace Akila, while Danushka Gunathilaka could come in for out-of-form opener Kaushal Silva.

Kaushal scored 30 in Sri Lanka's second innings in the first Test in Galle - which England won by 211 runs - but has not made double figures in his three other knocks in the series.

Sri Lanka skipper Suranga Lakmal expects another turning pitch in Colombo after a Test-record 38 wickets fell to spin in the second Test in Kandy.

Home batsman Kusal Mendis has struggled with Jack Leach's spin in the opening two matches, the 23-year-old dismissed by the Somerset star in each of his four innings.

"In the last while, when we've played in Sri Lanka, our strength has been our spinners," said Lakmal. "Unfortunately in the last two games we didn't get as many wickets from the spinners because the England batsmen played really well.

"If you look across the world, the next best players of spin after India are England. Their batsmen don't let our spinners bowl in one spot to them. They sweep in both directions - the normal sweep and the reverse.

"They do that from the first ball of their innings. That's something we should learn from when we play in Sri Lanka in the future as well."

England: R Burns, K Jennings, J Bairstow, J Root (c), B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, B Foakes (wkt), A Rashid, J Leach, J Anderson.

Sri Lanka (probable): D Karunaratne, D Gunathilaka, D De Silva, K Mendis, A Mathews, R Silva, N Dickwella (wkt), D Perera, S Lakmal (c), L Sandakan, M Pushpakumara

