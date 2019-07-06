Sri Lanka vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 16 for 0 with 47.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- P Wilson, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|Not out
|9
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.3 Overs
|12 - 0
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|1.3
|0
|12
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|1
|1
|0
|0