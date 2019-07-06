Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

16-0 (2.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

India

 

Sri Lanka are 16 for 0 with 47.1 overs left

Sri Lanka vs India

Cricket World Cup LIVE!

Updates as Sri Lanka face India, before Australia take on South Africa. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
6th Jul 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
P Wilson, I J Gould
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N J Llong

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne Not out 9
M.D.K.J. Perera Not out 7
Extras 0
Total 2.3 Overs 12 - 0
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 1.3 0 12 0
J.J. Bumrah 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card