Sri Lanka vs India

India
Sri Lanka 1st Innings17-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Dhoni b Bumrah
|10
|17
|2
|0
|58.82
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|17
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|J.J. Bumrah
|1.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- P Wilson, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
Live Commentary
-
3.4
OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dhoni.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
3.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
3.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
2.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
2.4
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Back to back. Over-correction from Kumar, sliding the ball down the legside now. Tucked off the hips past square leg, and this outfield is lightning quick to take it away to the fence.
-
2.3
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Width for Dimuth to throw the hands at. He sits back, and crashes it through the offside confidently.
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
2.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
1.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
1.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
1.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
1.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
1.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
0.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.4
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a start from Kusal Perera. A firm drive on the up, and he crunches it into the gap for four.
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.