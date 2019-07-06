Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

17-1 (3.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

Sri Lanka are 17 for 1 with 46.2 overs left

Sri Lanka vs India

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 17-1 (3.4 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings17-1

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) c Dhoni b Bumrah 10 17 2 0 58.82
M.D.K.J. Perera Not out 7 5 1 0 140.00
Extras 0
Total 3.4 Overs, 1 wkts 17
To Bat: 
W.I.A. Fernando,
B.K.G. Mendis,
A.D. Mathews,
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne,
D.M. de Silva,
N.L.T.C. Perera,
I.U. Tillakaratna,
S.L. Malinga,
C.A.K. Rajitha

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 2 0 17 0 8.50
J.J. Bumrah 1.3 1 0 0 0

Match Details

Date
6th Jul 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
P Wilson, I J Gould
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N J Llong

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 6, 2019 10:45am

  • 3.4

    OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dhoni.

  •  

    3.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    3.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    3.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    2.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    2.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Back to back. Over-correction from Kumar, sliding the ball down the legside now. Tucked off the hips past square leg, and this outfield is lightning quick to take it away to the fence.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Width for Dimuth to throw the hands at. He sits back, and crashes it through the offside confidently.

  •  

    2.2

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    2.1

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    1.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    1.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    1.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    1.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    1.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    0.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    0.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    0.4

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a start from Kusal Perera. A firm drive on the up, and he crunches it into the gap for four.

  •  

    0.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.2

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dimuth Karunaratne. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

Full Commentary