Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
170-7 (41.5 ov)
S Africa
Sri Lanka 1st Innings170-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c du Plessis b Rabada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|b Pretorius
|30
|34
|4
|0
|88.24
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c du Plessis b Pretorius
|30
|29
|4
|0
|103.45
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Morris b Pretorius
|23
|51
|2
|0
|45.10
|A.D. Mathews
|b Morris
|11
|29
|1
|0
|37.93
|D.M. de Silva
|b Duminy
|24
|41
|2
|0
|58.54
|B.M.A.J. Mendis
|c Pretorius b Morris
|18
|46
|1
|1
|39.13
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|Not out
|13
|13
|0
|0
|100.00
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|12w, 4b, 3lb
|19
|Total
|41.5 Overs, 7 wkts
|170
- To Bat:
- R.A.S. Lakmal,
- S.L. Malinga
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Karunaratne 0.1ov
- 67 Fernando 9.5ov
- 72 Perera 11.3ov
- 100 Mathews 21.5ov
- 111 Mendis 27.1ov
- 135 de Silva 36.1ov
- 162 Mendis 39.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|8
|2
|29
|1
|3.63
|C.H. Morris
|8
|0
|38
|2
|4.75
|D. Pretorius
|10
|2
|25
|3
|2.50
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|5
|0
|23
|0
|4.60
|M I T Tahir
|7.5
|0
|30
|0
|3.83
|Duminy
|2
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Jun 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
41.6
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
41.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
41.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
41.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
41.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
41.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
40.6
Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Morris.
-
40.5
Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.
-
40.4
Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
40.3
Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
40.2
Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
40.1
Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
39.6
Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
39.5
OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Pretorius.
-
39.4
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
39.4
Wide Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
39.3
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
39.2
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
39.1
Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
38.6
JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
38.5
JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
38.5
Wide JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
38.4
JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
38.3
FOUR! JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump down the track Slog, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
38.2
JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, outside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
38.1
JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
37.6
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.
-
37.5
SIX! Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Cracking shot from Jeevan to relieve some of the pressure building up. He flings the six past backward square-leg to bring up the first maximum of the day.
-
37.4
Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by du Plessis.
-
37.3
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Duminy, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
37.2
Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
37.1
Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
36.6
JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
36.5
JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Amla.
-
36.4
JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
36.3
JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
36.2
JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
36.1
OUT! Bowled. JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to. De Silva plays a pre-meditated reverse sweep and gets bowled. He plays all over the ball and Duminy takes a wicket off his first ball. Sri Lanka are in serious trouble here.
-
35.6
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
35.5
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
35.4
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
35.3
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
35.2
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
35.1
Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
34.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
34.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
34.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
34.2
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Phehlukwayo drags this one too short and outside off which gives de Sliva a chance to let loose and cut this one for four.
-
34.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
33.6
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
33.5
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
33.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
33.3
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
33.2
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
33.1
Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
32.6
Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
32.5
Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
32.4
Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs.
-
32.3
Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
32.2
Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
32.1
Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.