Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

170-7 (41.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

S Africa

 

Sri Lanka are 170 for 7 with 8.1 overs left

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 170-7 (41.5 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings170-7

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) c du Plessis b Rabada 0 1 0 0 0.00
M.D.K.J. Perera b Pretorius 30 34 4 0 88.24
W.I.A. Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30 29 4 0 103.45
B.K.G. Mendis c Morris b Pretorius 23 51 2 0 45.10
A.D. Mathews b Morris 11 29 1 0 37.93
D.M. de Silva b Duminy 24 41 2 0 58.54
B.M.A.J. Mendis c Pretorius b Morris 18 46 1 1 39.13
N.L.T.C. Perera Not out 13 13 0 0 100.00
I.U. Tillakaratna Not out 2 7 0 0 28.57
Extras 12w, 4b, 3lb 19
Total 41.5 Overs, 7 wkts 170
To Bat: 
R.A.S. Lakmal,
S.L. Malinga

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Karunaratne 0.1ov
  2. 67 Fernando 9.5ov
  3. 72 Perera 11.3ov
  4. 100 Mathews 21.5ov
  5. 111 Mendis 27.1ov
  6. 135 de Silva 36.1ov
  7. 162 Mendis 39.5ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
K. Rabada 8 2 29 1 3.63
C.H. Morris 8 0 38 2 4.75
D. Pretorius 10 2 25 3 2.50
A.L. Phehlukwayo 5 0 23 0 4.60
M I T Tahir 7.5 0 30 0 3.83
Duminy 2 0 14 1 7.00

Match Details

Date
28th Jun 2019
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
R J Tucker, S Ravi
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 28, 2019 1:38pm

  •  

    41.6

    Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    41.5

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    41.4

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    41.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    41.2

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    41.1

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    40.6

    Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Morris.

  •  

    40.5

    Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    40.4

    Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    40.3

    Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    40.2

    Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    40.1

    Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    39.6

    Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 39.5

    OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Pretorius.

  •  

    39.4

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    39.4

    Wide Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    39.3

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    39.2

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    39.1

    Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    38.6

    JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    38.5

    JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    38.5

    Wide JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.4

    JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    38.3

    FOUR! JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump down the track Slog, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    38.2

    JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, outside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    38.1

    JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    37.6

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

  •  

    37.5

    SIX! Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Cracking shot from Jeevan to relieve some of the pressure building up. He flings the six past backward square-leg to bring up the first maximum of the day.

  •  

    37.4

    Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by du Plessis.

  •  

    37.3

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Duminy, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    37.2

    Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    37.1

    Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    36.6

    JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    36.5

    JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Amla.

  •  

    36.4

    JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    36.3

    JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    36.2

    JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

  • 36.1

    OUT! Bowled. JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to. De Silva plays a pre-meditated reverse sweep and gets bowled. He plays all over the ball and Duminy takes a wicket off his first ball. Sri Lanka are in serious trouble here.

  •  

    35.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    35.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    35.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    35.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    35.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    35.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    34.6

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    34.5

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    34.4

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    34.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    34.2

    FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Phehlukwayo drags this one too short and outside off which gives de Sliva a chance to let loose and cut this one for four.

  •  

    34.1

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    33.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    33.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    33.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    33.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    33.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    33.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    32.6

    Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    32.5

    Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    32.4

    Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs.

  •  

    32.3

    Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    32.2

    Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    32.1

    Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

Full Commentary