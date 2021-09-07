Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

203-9
Result
Badge

S Africa

125

Sri Lanka win by 78 runs

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Maheesh Theekshana takes four wickets as Sri Lanka beat South Africa to win one-day series

Sri Lanka sealed a series win over South Africa as spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga took six wickets between them in Colombo; Charith Asalanka top scored for Sri Lanka as they reached 204 batting first

Sri Lanka celebrate a wicket on their way to a comfortable victory over South Africa

Rookie off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ripped through South Africa as Sri Lanka won the third one-day international by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Proteas lost four wickets within the first 10 overs while chasing a modest 204 victory target, eventually getting bowled out for 125 in 30 overs.

The early damage was done by seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who accounted for Reeza Hendricks (1) and Rassie van der Dussen (5) before spinners Theekshana (4-37) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2-32) brought a swift end to the South African reply.

Sri Lanka v South Africa scorecard

Earlier, Sri Lanka chose to bat and were reduced to 93-4 at one stage before being rescued by gritty knocks from Dhananjaya de Silva (31 off 44) and Charith Asalanka (47 off 71). Chameera's late flourish of 29 helped them get past 200.

Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj picked up 3-38, while fellow left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-31) was also among the wickets.

The two sides now face off in a three-match Twenty20 series that starts in Colombo on Friday.

Match Details

Date
7th Sep 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
R. Premadasa Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, L E Hannibal
TV Umpire
R R Wimalasiri
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R M P J Rambukwella

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.N. Malan c de Silva b Theekshana 18
A.K. Markram c de Silva b Jayawickrama 2
R.R. Hendricks b Chameera 1
H.E. van der Dussen c Mendis b Chameera 5
H. Klaasen lbw Theekshana 22
P.W.A. Mulder b De Silva 2
A.L. Phehlukwayo c Chandimal b Asalanka 17
G.F. Linde c Mendis b De Silva 18
K.S. Rabada c de Silva b Theekshana 8
K.A. Maharaj c Chandimal b Theekshana 15
T. Shamsi Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 6w, 1lb 8
Total All Out, 30.0 Overs 125
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.V.D. Chameera 4 1 16 2
P. Jayawickrama 4 0 18 1
P.W.H. De Silva 8 3 32 2
M.M. Theekshana 10 0 37 4
D.M. de Silva 3 0 18 0
K.I.C. Asalanka 1 0 3 1
Full Bowling Card

