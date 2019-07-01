Cricket Match
Sri Lanka 1st Innings215-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Hope b Holder
|32
|48
|4
|0
|66.67
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|run out (Cottrell)
|64
|51
|8
|0
|125.49
|W.I.A. Fernando
|Not out
|64
|70
|6
|1
|91.43
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c&b Allen
|39
|41
|4
|0
|95.12
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 4b, 1lb
|10
|Total
|36.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|215
Fall of Wickets
- 93 Karunaratne 15.2ov
- 104 Perera 18.1ov
- 189 Mendis 31.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|6
|0
|37
|0
|6.17
|O.R. Thomas
|7
|1
|36
|0
|5.14
|Gabriel
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9.00
|Holder
|7
|0
|35
|1
|5.00
|C.R. Brathwaite
|5
|0
|33
|0
|6.60
|F.A. Allen
|6.4
|0
|30
|1
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jul 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Tucker
Live Commentary
-
36.1
Shannon Gabriel to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
35.6
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
35.5
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
35.4
Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
35.3
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
35.2
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
35.1
Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.
-
34.6
FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
34.5
Shannon Gabriel to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
34.4
Shannon Gabriel to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
34.3
Shannon Gabriel to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
34.2
Shannon Gabriel to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Thomas, direct hit by Holder.
-
34.1
Shannon Gabriel to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
33.6
Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
33.5
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
33.4
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
33.3
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
33.2
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
33.1
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Wow, what a shot. Allen has strengthened that offside field but Fernando still hits inside to out and almost all the way for six.
-
32.6
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
32.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Dispatched over the legside field and that's 50 for Fernando, he does look a talented player.
-
32.4
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, run save by Holder, shy attempt by Holder, shy attempt by Thomas.
-
32.3
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
32.2
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
32.1
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
31.6
Fabian Allen to Angelo Mathews. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
31.5
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball full toss, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on, by Allen. Great take by Fabian Allen. Mendis was looking to use his feet and got to the ball on the full as it was dipping. He hit straight down the ground and Allen leaped to his right and took a great diving catch in both hands. He's a fantastic fielder and has earned himself a wicket with that effort.
-
31.4
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
31.3
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Lovely use of the feet allows Fernando to drill a good ball through the covers for four.
-
31.2
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
31.1
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
30.6
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
30.5
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Short and picked up really early by Fernando. He rocked back and swivelled and smashed the ball over mid-wicket, too easy.
-
30.4
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
30.3
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
30.2
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
30.1
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
29.6
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
29.5
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, to leg down the track flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
29.4
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
29.3
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
29.2
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
29.1
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
28.6
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, well timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.
-
28.5
Oshane Thomas to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
28.4
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
28.3
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
28.2
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Brathwaite. Whipped through mid-wicket and underneath the large frame of Carlos Brathwaite who should probably have done better.
-
28.1
Oshane Thomas to Kusal Mendis. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
27.6
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Hetmyer, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
27.5
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
27.4
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
27.3
Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
27.2
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Kusal Mendis. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. That's not the right line from Allen and not the line his field is set for, a good sweep shot from Mendis.
-
27.1
Fabian Allen to Avishka Fernando. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.