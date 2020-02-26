Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
345-7 (49.5 ov)
W Indies
Sri Lanka vs W Indies
Sri Lanka 1st Innings345-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Paul b Joseph
|127
|123
|10
|0
|103.25
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Allen b Cottrell
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Hope b Cottrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Hope b Joseph
|119
|119
|12
|0
|100.00
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|b Cottrell
|36
|25
|4
|0
|144.00
|A.D. Mathews
|b Joseph
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|D.M. de Silva
|b Cottrell
|12
|5
|2
|0
|240.00
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|17
|9
|3
|0
|188.89
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|17
|9
|2
|0
|188.89
|Extras
|2nb, 1 3lb
|15
|Total
|49.5 Overs, 7 wkts
|345
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Karunaratne 2.2ov
- 9 Perera 2.3ov
- 248 Mendis 40.2ov
- 271 Fernando 42.2ov
- 274 Mathews 42.6ov
- 303 de Silva 45.4ov
- 316 Perera 47.3ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|9.4
|0
|66
|4
|6.83
|Holder
|8
|0
|59
|0
|7.38
|A.S. Joseph
|10
|0
|57
|3
|5.70
|F.A. Allen
|6
|0
|37
|0
|6.17
|K.M.A. Paul
|7
|0
|62
|0
|8.86
|Chase
|6
|0
|31
|0
|5.17
|Pollard
|3
|0
|29
|0
|9.67
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Feb 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- L E Hannibal, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
49.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
49.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run.
-
49.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Wanindu Hasaranga. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
49.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, missed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Allen. Sums up the day for the West Indies, might be blamed on the wind but they have been out there for that long it should not matter.
-
49.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Just enough to go over the man at third man.
-
48.6
Keemo Paul to Isuru Udana. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
48.5
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Isuru Udana. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. A great effort from Holder trying to catch this, but it trickles away for four!
-
48.4
Keemo Paul to Isuru Udana. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
48.3
Keemo Paul to Wanindu Hasaranga. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
48.2
Keemo Paul to Wanindu Hasaranga. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Allen.
-
48.1
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Wanindu Hasaranga. Slower ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. A very poor ball, attempted at the slower one but got it all wrong.
-
47.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
47.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
47.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Isuru Udana. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
47.3
OUT! Bowled. Sheldon Cottrell to Thisara Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to. Very good cameo from Perera, Cottrell with a very muted celebration this time.
-
47.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
47.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Thisara Perera. Half volley, off stump backing away Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
46.6
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
46.5
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Off cutter short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
46.4
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Off cutter length ball, to leg backing away pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
46.3
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Yorker, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
46.2
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, to leg backing away cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
46.1
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
45.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
45.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, to leg swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
45.4
OUT! Bowled. Sheldon Cottrell to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, middle stump backing away Slog, missed to. He deserves this bowled well today. And there is the celebration too!
-
45.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
45.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
45.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Thisara Perera. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
44.6
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Length ball, to leg backing away pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pollard.
-
44.5
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
44.4
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
44.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
44.2
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Off cutter length ball, to leg backing away Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
44.1
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
43.6
Keemo Paul to Thisara Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
43.5
Keemo Paul to Thisara Perera. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
43.4
Keemo Paul to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
43.3
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
43.2
Keemo Paul to Thisara Perera. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
43.1
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Thisara Perera. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
42.6
OUT! Bowled. Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to. A very good ball to get rid of Matthews. Not much he could do about that!
-
42.5
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
42.4
Alzarri Joseph to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
42.3
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
42.2
OUT! Caught. Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Paul. Another great innings comes to an end, the previous ball Paul dropped him, an absolute sitter. But now he takes this and there is little celebration if any from the West Indies.
-
42.1
Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Paul.
-
41.6
FOUR! Jason Holder to Thisara Perera. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. This really is not the man you want at the crease with this sort of score on the board.
-
41.6
No ball Jason Holder to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
41.5
Jason Holder to Avishka Fernando. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Paul.
-
41.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Avishka Fernando. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Not the ball he wanted to bowl, always was going to the fence.
-
41.3
Jason Holder to Thisara Perera. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
41.2
FOUR! Jason Holder to Thisara Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
41.1
Jason Holder to Avishka Fernando. Yorker, middle stump backing away working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
40.6
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
40.5
Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
40.4
Alzarri Joseph to Thisara Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
40.3
Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
40.2
OUT! Caught. Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Hope. A great innings comes to an end, he skies it high straight to Hope who takes a simple catch.
-
40.1
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ambris.