Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
88-2 (19.1 ov)
W Indies
Sri Lanka vs W Indies
|Sri Lanka 1st
|88-2 (19.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 88 for 2 with 30.5 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings88-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Hope b Joseph
|29
|34
|5
|0
|85.29
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c&b Chase
|44
|54
|5
|0
|81.48
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|11
|27
|0
|0
|40.74
|B.K.G. Mendis
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|19.1 Overs, 2 wkts
|88
Fall of Wickets
- 60 Fernando 10.2ov
- 88 Karunaratne 19.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|5
|1
|24
|0
|4.80
|Holder
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|A.S. Joseph
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|Chase
|5
|0
|16
|0
|3.20
|H.R. Walsh
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Mar 2020
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- R R Wimalasiri, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R M P J Rambukwella
Live Commentary
-
19.1
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler, by Chase. Everything happened in slow motion there. The ball seemed to stick in the track, and was just lobbed back towards Chase who eventually lunged forward to complete the catch.
-
18.6
Hayden Walsh to Dimuth Karunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, leading edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
18.5
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Dimuth Karunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Thrown outside off stump and chance to unfurl the reverse sweep.
-
18.4
Hayden Walsh to Dimuth Karunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
18.3
Hayden Walsh to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
18.2
Hayden Walsh to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
18.1
Hayden Walsh to Dimuth Karunaratne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
17.6
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard. The introduction of Chase has helped slow down the run rate and we now drinks with Sri Lanka still well placed though at 81-1.
-
17.5
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
17.4
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
17.3
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.2
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
17.1
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
16.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
16.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
16.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
16.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Chase. Chase in at short extra has had the ball hammered at him. No blame attached to this dropped shell of a catch.
-
15.6
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
15.5
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
15.4
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
15.3
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
15.2
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
15.1
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
14.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
14.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
14.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
14.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
14.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
14.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
13.6
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
13.5
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.4
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
13.3
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
13.2
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
13.1
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
12.6
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Joseph. A poor single. Joseph had a chance to run out Perera at the bowler's end and just missed.
-
12.5
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
12.4
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
12.2
Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.1
Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
11.6
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
11.5
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
11.4
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
11.3
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
11.2
Roston Chase to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
11.1
Roston Chase to Kusal Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
10.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dimuth Karunaratne. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
10.5
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
10.4
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
10.3
Alzarri Joseph to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
10.2
OUT! Caught. Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, inside edge to wicketkeeper, by Hope. A big blow for the West Indies comes from nowhere. An innocous ball down legside and Fernando just gets a little feather on it.
-
10.1
Alzarri Joseph to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Joseph.